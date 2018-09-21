The first step in the research was to figure out a way to experimentally quantify the social behavior of an octopus. To do this the researchers created a three-chamber aquarium. On one side a novel object was placed in a cage, and on the other side was a female or male caged octopus. The idea was that when an octopus was placed in the central chamber it could freely roam between either the object or the other octopus, allowing scientists to quantify its social approach behavior. This approach was adapted from a set-up routinely used to study the social behavior of rodents.