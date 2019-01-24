The camera has two High Res Shot modes, where some image sensor trickery is performed to capture up to 80 megapixel stills – either with a tripod or in the hand. A Pro Capture Mode keeps up to 35 frames in the buffer when the shutter release button is pressed half way. Slow shutter speed effects are possible courtesy of the Live ND feature, and Intelligent Subject Detection doesn't just keep moving faces and eyes in sharp focus, but can also keep track of planes, trains and automobiles too.

