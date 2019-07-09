Zaha Hadid-designed tower offers sky-high luxury for a sky-high priceView gallery - 5 images
Having begun construction back in 2015, Zaha Hadid Architects' much-anticipated One Thousand Museum is now finally ready to begin welcoming residents. Located in Miami, the 62-story skyscraper contains 84 luxury homes overlooking the famous Biscayne Bay.
Though there are some notable exceptions, Zaha Hadid didn't really produce many residential works during her career and One Thousand Museum is the late architect's first residential skyscraper in the United States.
The 708-ft (215 m)-tall building draws its name from its location in Miami's Museum Park area and is defined by an eye-catching glass-fiber reinforced white concrete exoskeleton, similar to the one used in the firm's Morpheus Hotel.
The exoskeleton design complements Miami's art deco architecture and offers some practical benefit too. It means that very few structural columns are required to break up the floorplan inside. It has a total floorspace of approximately 950,000 sq ft (roughly 88,550 sq m) and the residences look suitably high-end, with custom interiors being designed by firms like Roche Bobois, Morada Haute Furniture Design and Artefacto (pictured).
Residents will enjoy exclusive access to the kind of amenities you'd expect in a high-end residential tower, such as a gym, yoga facilities, swimming pool, and spa. There's also a private rooftop helipad, an on-site bank vault, a car service, theater, and an exclusive app offering VIP access to events around the world. Additionally, a large glazed sky lounge includes a restaurant and will host events.
One Thousand Museum has received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, meaning that there's still some work ongoing but it's ready to begin welcoming residents. As you've probably guessed this one isn't a good pick for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder. Half-floor residences start at US$5.8 million, while the larger residences that take up an entire floor will set you back over $24 million, depending on options.
Sources: One Thousand Museum, Zaha Hadid Architects
