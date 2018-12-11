OnePlus adds supercar style and faster charging with the 6T McLaren EditionView gallery - 3 images
Having only just launched the OnePlus 6T back in October, OnePlus isn't resting on its laurels as 2018 draws to a close – it just announced a special edition of the phone in partnership with McLaren, offering a new carbon fiber pattern, faster charging, more RAM, and more storage.
The RAM goes up to 10 GB (from a maximum of 8 GB on the standard unit), while the storage is fixed at 256 GB (that size is available on the OnePlus 6T, but only in some regions and at the most expensive configuration).
Both the standard OnePlus 6T and this McLaren Edition have the Snapdragon 845 processor installed inside – the premium chip for Android flagship phones during 2018. The screen size remains the same at 6.41 inches (with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution), and there's the same dual-lens 16 MP + 20 MP camera around the back.
Some of the main differences are in the styling. OnePlus has added what it calls a "carbon fiber pattern" under the glass back, the McLaren logo, and hints of McLaren's Papaya Orange around the edges. Lay this flat on a table next to a OnePlus 6T, and it should be clear which is the special edition.
When it comes to charging, there's a new standard OnePlus is calling Warp Charge 30 because it provides 30 watts of power when charging. It builds on the existing Dash Charge technology in the OnePlus 6T but works even faster – you can get a day's power in around 20 minutes of charging, apparently.
With Dash Charge it's a day's power in 30 minutes, so you'll be able to get out the door around 10 minutes quicker. The battery capacity is the same as the OnePlus 6T however, at 3,700 mAh.
Finally, there are some software tweaks too – animations and themes on top of the OnePlus OxygenOS exclusive to this McLaren edition.
The changes aren't huge over the OnePlus 6T but this is a fine phone in its own right, and you don't actually have to pay that much extra for the McLaren Edition. It retails for US$70 more than the standard phone at $699. It's not clear if the number of available units will be limited or to how many.
For your money you also get a special presentation box and a Salute to Speed booklet included with the phone – the love of speed is the link OnePlus is making between it and McLaren.Product page:
