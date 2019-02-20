"When the sun shines, sunbeams dance across the rough surfaces of the cave, filling it with light as well as sound; when it rains, water too creates a meditative performance of its own as it falls through the hall's central opening, splashing onto the floor before flowing out through floor channels," says OPEN Architecture. "When there is no scheduled concert – no choir or instruments playing — the hall still remains a destination — one at which to quietly listen to the sound of birds singing, insects chirping, gentle breezes rustling through nearby trees, or raindrops on the floor. Inside this mysterious space, nature orchestrates an ever-changing symphony. It is a chapel of sound."