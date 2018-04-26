The Opera comes in three variants and two finishes. One is a simple version showing off the movement and the other two have decorative covers with either a tiny dancing couple or (of all things) a miniature Don Corleone from The Godfather. These figures act as spectators when the pusher at two o'clock is pressed, the music box plays a melody and the entire assembly, including the subsidiary time display, rotates 120º around the dial in 20 seconds. Jacob & Co says this required the installation of a central flywheel to counter the weight of the music cylinders.