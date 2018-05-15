Voice-enabled digital assistants have charmed their way into many, many aspects of our daily lives. Our gadgets can now answer quick queries, set up and play a breakfast playlist and help automate home appliances. In fact, it's reckoned that smart device users notch up more than a billion voice searches a month. Optoma has added yet another device to the ever-increasing arsenal of chat-happy gizmos, today releasing the UHD51A 4K projector with Alexa built in.

First shown as a prototype in a private suite at CES 2018 back in January, the UHD51A 4K projector is the first home theater projector of its kind to come with Amazon's Alexa already cooked in. And thanks to a new SmartProjection for Smart Home skill, "she" can set the mood by controlling compatible smart speakers, lighting, screen and so on at the same time as setting off the projector, adjusting its volume and select its input source.

