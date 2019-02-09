"Since the announcement in July 2018 that we had been chosen to launch from the Sutherland spaceport, Orbex has been on an incredible journey, largely behind-the scenes," says Chris Larmour, Orbex CEO. "That is changing today, as we publicly reveal the company's technical and commercial momentum. Not only do we have a full engineering prototype of the complete Stage two of the Prime rocket, but also a growing roster of customers hoping to be among the first to launch satellites from Scotland."