Miami's Origin gaming house has introduced what's it's calling its thinnest and lightest Core-i9 gaming laptop. Or at least it will be soon. Directed at gamers, streamers, and content creators, the EON15-S is less than 1 inch thin and tips the scales at 3.4 lb (1.5 kg).
The Windows 10 EON15-S gaming laptop is currently available with a Core i7 processor only, but Origin says that a 6-core i9-8950HK option will follow soon. Full HD gameplay on the laptop's 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display is powered by Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics with 6 GB of GDDR5 RAM, which is ready and waiting for your VR setup.
Up to 32 GB of RAM can be installed and users can configure in up to two m.2 PCIe SSDs totaling 4 TB of storage. There's an 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless combination for streaming, while physical connectivity shapes up as USB-C, USB 3.1 (Type A), USB 2.0 and a 2-in-1 media card reader. The gaming station can support up to three external monitors via two Mini DisplayPort 1.3 outputs and one HDMI, too.
As you might expect from a modern gaming machine, the hybrid mechanical keyboard comes with RGB backlighting, for individual keys if desired. And flicking the laptop's battery-saving toggle will get you up to 8 hours of casual use per charge.
Pricing starts at US$1,449 – though you won't get a Core-i9 machine for that price.
Origin also announced a new addition to its EVO gaming range, the EVO17-S, which launches with a Core-i9 processor option already available. Gamers can choose between a 17.3-inch Full HD screen rocking a refresh rate of 144 Hz or a UHD G-Sync display, with Nvidia's GeForce 1070 GPU providing desktop-class visuals. Up to 32 GB of RAM can be had, along with the opportunity for a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD storage unit to join the two m.2 PCIe SSDs.
Source: Origin PC
