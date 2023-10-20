Diminutive 01 Pump is also a lantern, vacuum and more

We've seen some pretty tiny electric air pumps lately, but most of them … well, they just pump. The compact 01 Pump brings a bit more to the table, in that it also serves as a lantern, power bank and camping-mattress-flattening vacuum.

Manufactured by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Crazy Donkey, the 01 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. First and foremost, it does indeed function as a pump.

Via any of five included nozzles of different types, it delivers air at a pressure of 4.5 kilopascals and a flow rate of 300 liters per minute. According to the pump's designers, one 45-minute charge of its 2,700-mAh lithium battery should be enough to inflate an air mattress anywhere from 25 to 60 times, depending on the make and model of mattress.

The 01 Pump comes with five different nozzles Crazy Donkey

Flipping the 01 around, so that a port at its other end engages the air valve on the mattress, allows it to suck air out of the mattress, flattening it for storage. Needless to say, it can also both pump up and vacuum-pack pretty much anything else that's inflatable.

A total of eight three-color LEDs are arranged in a ring around one end of the pump, allowing it to serve as a lantern.

In this mode, it can be hung from a hook or stuck onto a ferromagnetic surface with a magnet, both of which are located at the other end of the device. Users can choose between 150- and 300-lumen output settings which should be good for five or two hours of runtime per charge, respectively. There's also a flashing SOS setting, which should run for up to 18 hours.

The 01 Pump can be stuck to ferromagnetic surfaces via its magnetic base Crazy Donkey

And yes, the 01 can also be used to charge other electronic gadgets such as smartphones or cameras.

The whole thing measures 70 by 48 by 48 mm (2.8 by 1.9 by 1.9 in), is claimed to tip the scales at 100 g (3.5 oz), and is IP44 splash-proof. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you one in a color choice of silver, red or black – that's 35% off the planned retail price.

The 01 Pump is demonstrated in the following video.

01 PUMP: Ultimate Outdoor Air Pump & Camping Lantern

Sources: Kickstarter, Crazy Donkey

