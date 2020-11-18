14-in-1 Talos multitool is a budget option for your everyday carry

A new multitool has just landed on Kickstarter promising an impressive degree of versatility in a very cost-effective package. The Talos offers 14 tools in all, spearheaded by a multifunctional knife and 3-in-1 pliers, alongside other old favorites.

The Talos multitool is made from stainless steel and measures 105 mm (4.1 in) long and 40 mm (1.57 in) wide when closed up, making it a perfectly manageable addition to an everyday carry, with an included pocket clip for when you’re on the move.

The Talos multitool measures 105 mm long and 40 mm wide when closed up Talos

When it comes to pulling it out and opening it up, the Talos works in a similar way to some of Leatherman’s offerings, in that the various tools fan outwards from the handles, with long nose, round nose and cutting pliers to be found up top.

The other tools include Phillips head and two sizes of slotted screwdrivers, scissors, a threader, can opener, bottle opener, wire strippers and a multipurpose knife. All of these tools are held in position when in use by a safety-locking mechanism, which can be engaged and released via a one-press button on the handle.

The 267-g (9.45-oz) Talos is on offer to early backers of the Kickstarter campaign, for a pledge of US$19. Shipping is slated for February 2021 if all goes to plan. You can check out the pitch video below.

Talos, The Ultimate 14-In-1 EDC Multi-Tool

Source: Kickstarter