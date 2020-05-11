Aerial hammock tent uses slackline suspension for a solid night's rest

Hammocks combined with tents are certainly growing in popularity as a sound sleeping solution for folks headed outdoors, and Canadian startup Opeongo is now throwing another lightweight and versatile option into the mix. The team’s Aerial A1 hammock tent is a portable shelter that can be hoisted up away from the ground at camp, with a carefully thought out suspension system promised to up the comfort factor for a night among the trees.

Like the other hammock tents we’ve looked at over the years, the single-person Aerial A1 is designed to give campers the option of sleeping away from the ground, and the cold, damp nights tossing and turning over rocks and branches that can go with it.

The tent features a single-pole design for easy set up, which is said to take around six minutes. Once assembled, the Aerial offers a sleeping platform measuring 203 cm (80 in) long and 69 cm (27 in) across, with an ability to hold up to 200 kg (440 lb).

The Aerial A1 can hold up to 200 kg (440 lb)

Opeongo



The way in which Aerial differs to the other hammock tents designed to be strung up between two trees is subtle, but could make a difference to the quality of rest for campers. The system is inspired by slacklines and sees webbing straps wrapped around the tree trunk and then pulled back on both sides simultaneously, creating a four-point connection system rather than the two you might expect.

This system works with two spreader bars to create a flat and stable sleeping platform that the team likens to a “high quality cot.” The webbing also adds a little spring to absorb subtle movements and up the comfort levels a little further.

The Aerial A1 is a hammock tent that takes campers off-ground for a better night's sleep Opeongo

The Aerial packs down to dimensions of 67 x 13 cm (28 x 5 in) and weighs a total of 2.7 kg (5 lb 15 oz). This makes it far from the lightest single-person sleeping solutions on the market, but for those placing a premium on comfort the extra weight may well be worth the effort.

Opeongo is offering its tent via Kickstarter, where it is looking to raise funds for production. Early pledges of CA$419 (US$300) will put you in line for one, with shipping slated for September 2020 if all goes to plan. You can check out the pitch video below.

Get off the ground with the *AERIAL A1* Tree Tent / Hammock

Source: Opeongo via Kickstarter