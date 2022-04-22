Pole-less Giga tent inflates itself in three minutes

Some people find tents with poles to be a little too fiddly to set up, which is one of the main reasons why inflatable tents were invented. Aerogogo's Giga tent takes the easiness factor a step further, by automatically inflating itself.

With most inflatable tents, the user has to attach a pump to the tent, then manually inflate the latter's integrated frame. It's admittedly not that difficult, but it is one more time-consuming task to perform when setting up camp.

By contrast, the Giga incorporates its own battery-powered electric pump, which the user simply switches on (by pressing a button) after laying the tent flat on the ground. That pump proceeds to inflate the tent's four-beam frame at a rate of 20 liters (5.3 gal) per minute, automatically stoping after three minutes, when the tent is fully inflated.

The pump is IPX5 water-resistant, so it should survive getting rained on. One 5-hour USB charge of its 2,000-mAh lithium battery is reportedly good for 30 inflation cycles.

The Giga tent packs quite small when not in use Aerogogo

The tent itself packs down to a 50 by 20 by 20-cm (19.7 by 7.9 by 7.9-in) package when deflated, tipping the scales at 3.6 kg (7.9 lb). Once inflated, it measures 210 cm (6.9 ft) per side and sits 136 cm (4.5 ft) tall, offering 4.8 square meters (51.7 sq ft) of interior space. According to Aerogogo, it can accommodate two adults and two small children – from the looks of things, though, those kids would have to be pretty small indeed.

The tent's shell is composed of a mix of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and polyester fabric. It does have a waterproof "cap" on top, but to be truly protected from the rain, buyers will have to purchase an extra full-size rain fly.

Should you be interested, the Giga is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$229 will get you one – the planned retail price is $399. Potential backers are advised to check with company about how to order a rain fly before committing.

As part of that same campaign, Aerogogo is also offering a self-inflating camping mattress. It's available in single and double sizes, pledges for which start at $99 and $129 respectively. Setup of both the mattress and the tent is demonstrated in the following video.

GIGA Mattress and Tent: World's First One Key Automatic Inflation Mattress and Tent

Source: Kickstarter

