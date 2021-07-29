Airstream taps Pottery Barn to glamplify its silver bullet camper

One of the longest-running "glamper" manufacturers out there, Airstream has partnered with Pottery Barn to raise its luxurious interior and exterior to the next level, just as glamping getaways are among the biggest trends of summer. The duo add a series of hard and soft custom touches to a 28-ft (8.5-m) travel trailer to create a glamorous special edition with functional outdoor cocktail bar, farmhouse sink and rustic-chic accents throughout.

When we first saw the news that Airstream and Pottery Barn were teaming up, our first instinct was to ignore it, as such collaborations often result in little more than limited edition interior colors and cross-badged decor. But we relented and looked at the details long enough to learn that this particular collaboration brings at least a few interesting hardware and equipment updates that will enhance the travel and camping experience.

The new hanging outdoor shelf makes a natural mini-bar or appetizer table Airstream

Airstream describes the new hanging outdoor table as a first-ever design element, giving the terribly named Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer a handy feature that no other Airstream has. The table hooks to the trailer window, and while it could be used for all kinds of things, Airstream's photography has it pinned as an outdoor mini-bar, perfect for keeping a couple liquor bottles, mixers and garnishes close at hand for creating campsite cocktails to serve on Pottery Barn's Indio folding bistro set, which comes with the trailer.

The newest Airstream sets the perfect happy hour scene Airstream

Inside, the Pottery Barn influence threads its way through the entire floor plan, starting in the kitchen, where a rustic farmhouse motif takes center stage in a stainless-steel apron sink with walnut cutting board top and matte-black pull-down faucet. The solid oak dinette table adds to the look from across the aisle.

The bathroom follows suit with a black-faucet vessel sink and matte-black wall sconces. Similar sconces appear in the living area and lend the type of homestyle ambiance we've seen in some of the latest European campers.

Along with its new additions, the kitchen includes a three-burner stove and oven and 227-L fridge Airstream

The living area is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa inspired by Pottery Barn's Big Sur Collection and custom-made from ultra-soft fabric. A hidden compartment below the arm of the sofa houses an airline-inspired fold-out tray for holding a beverage or snack.

Other Pottery Barn additions come in the form of tableware, a door mat, curtains, flax linen bedding, and, of course, special badging. The trailer includes buyer's choice of dual twin or single queen bed in the rear bedroom and sleeps up to four or five people with help from the convertible dinette.

The Airstream Pottery Barn special edition trailer includes a front sofa lounge, central kitchen and dinette, dry bathroom, and rear bedroom Airstream

A suite of Airstream tech completes the glamping experience, starting with the smart home system that offers touchscreen and smartphone monitoring and control of various equipment and systems. Also standard are an LG HDTV, cable/satellite TV hookup, onboard Wi-Fi, touchscreen-based surround sound with subwoofer, and lithium battery power.

Airstream and Pottery Barn launched the new 6,600-lb (3,000-kg) 28-footer this week for an MSRP of US$145,500. It's available at Airstream dealers throughout the US.

Source: Airstream

