Rugged, eco-friendly Airstream trailer treads lightly but boldly

Airstream has teamed up with outdoor company REI for a limited edition version of its shimmering Basecamp, producing what it says is its most sustainable trailer yet. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp leans on solar, recycled materials and water-saving features to keep its environmental footprint to a minimum, while a ruggedized exterior ensures it is more than capable when venturing off the bitumen.

The newly introduced trailer is based on Airstream's lightweight and compact Basecamp 16, a 16-ft (4.9-m) single-axle aluminum shell designed to be towed by an AWD crossover or vehicle of similar size. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp carries many of the same features of the original, such as panoramic windows for generous views from the kitchen, a wet bath and convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two.

Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features panoramic windows around the kitchen Airstream

But Airstream has reimagined the Basecamp with a new emphasis on sustainability. This means fabrics and laminates made partly with post-consumer recycled materials, a cutting board sink cover made from recycled paper, and kitchen cabinetry and furniture crafted with lighter, plantation-grown birch plywood.

Exclusive to the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is an optional composting toilet to sidestep the need to flush, leaving more water in the 24-gal (110-L) holding tank. Also helping on this front is a recirculating water heater that pumps hot water out on demand, meaning you don't need to wait for your shower to warm up.

A convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two features aboard the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer Airstream

The trailer also comes solar-ready with an option for 360 watts of flexible panels for the roof, which feed a 200-Ah lithium battery bank. This system powers onboard equipment such as an optional microwave, all-electric refrigerator a UV-LED smart drinking faucet designed to kill off bacteria for a nice clean glass of H20.

The Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer comes with Airstream's outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard Airstream

Also packed onboard is a 25-piece REI product kit, which includes things like camping chairs, a picnic table, kitchen utensils, rechargeable lantern and other camping accessories. This has a dedicated compartment inside the trailer for easy stowage, while L-track systems are built into the floor and walls to secure cargo while en route.

To equip the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp for off-road adventure, Airstream is including its outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard. This means a 3-inch lift kit for better ground clearance, all-weather, heavy duty Goodyear 235/75R15 Wrangler radial tires and black aluminum wheels, stone guards and window guards.

Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp on the move Airstream

These extra bells and whistles do add a little to the price of the Basecamp, with the standard starting at US$46,000 and the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp starting at $52,900. The new model is available for order now via Airstream website.

Source: Airstream