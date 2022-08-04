© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Rugged, eco-friendly Airstream trailer treads lightly but boldly

By Nick Lavars
August 04, 2022
Rugged, eco-friendly Airstream trailer treads lightly but boldly
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is built for off-road adventure
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is built for off-road adventure
View 9 Images
Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features dedicated onboard storage for outdoor gear
1/9
Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features dedicated onboard storage for outdoor gear
A composting toilet is an optional extra for Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer
2/9
A composting toilet is an optional extra for Airstream's REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer
The Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer comes with Airstream's outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard
3/9
The Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer comes with Airstream's outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features panoramic windows
4/9
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features panoramic windows around the kitchen
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp on the move
5/9
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp on the move
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp starts at $52,900
6/9
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp starts at $52,900
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is built for off-road adventure
7/9
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is built for off-road adventure
A convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two features aboard the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer
8/9
A convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two features aboard the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp comes solar-ready with an option for 360 watts of flexible panels for the roof
9/9
The Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp comes solar-ready with an option for 360 watts of flexible panels for the roof
View gallery - 9 images

Airstream has teamed up with outdoor company REI for a limited edition version of its shimmering Basecamp, producing what it says is its most sustainable trailer yet. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp leans on solar, recycled materials and water-saving features to keep its environmental footprint to a minimum, while a ruggedized exterior ensures it is more than capable when venturing off the bitumen.

The newly introduced trailer is based on Airstream's lightweight and compact Basecamp 16, a 16-ft (4.9-m) single-axle aluminum shell designed to be towed by an AWD crossover or vehicle of similar size. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp carries many of the same features of the original, such as panoramic windows for generous views from the kitchen, a wet bath and convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two.

Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features panoramic windows
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer features panoramic windows around the kitchen

But Airstream has reimagined the Basecamp with a new emphasis on sustainability. This means fabrics and laminates made partly with post-consumer recycled materials, a cutting board sink cover made from recycled paper, and kitchen cabinetry and furniture crafted with lighter, plantation-grown birch plywood.

Exclusive to the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp is an optional composting toilet to sidestep the need to flush, leaving more water in the 24-gal (110-L) holding tank. Also helping on this front is a recirculating water heater that pumps hot water out on demand, meaning you don't need to wait for your shower to warm up.

A convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two features aboard the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer
A convertible dinette/living area/bedroom with sleeping space for two features aboard the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer

The trailer also comes solar-ready with an option for 360 watts of flexible panels for the roof, which feed a 200-Ah lithium battery bank. This system powers onboard equipment such as an optional microwave, all-electric refrigerator a UV-LED smart drinking faucet designed to kill off bacteria for a nice clean glass of H20.

The Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer comes with Airstream's outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard
The Co-op Special Edition Basecamp trailer comes with Airstream's outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard

Also packed onboard is a 25-piece REI product kit, which includes things like camping chairs, a picnic table, kitchen utensils, rechargeable lantern and other camping accessories. This has a dedicated compartment inside the trailer for easy stowage, while L-track systems are built into the floor and walls to secure cargo while en route.

To equip the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp for off-road adventure, Airstream is including its outdoor-oriented X-Package as standard. This means a 3-inch lift kit for better ground clearance, all-weather, heavy duty Goodyear 235/75R15 Wrangler radial tires and black aluminum wheels, stone guards and window guards.

Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp on the move
Airstream's Co-op Special Edition Basecamp on the move

These extra bells and whistles do add a little to the price of the Basecamp, with the standard starting at US$46,000 and the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp starting at $52,900. The new model is available for order now via Airstream website.

Source: Airstream

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

OutdoorsAirstreamTrailerCamping
No comments
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!