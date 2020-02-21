Pocket-sized Axxis axe mounts to a handle to turn into a heavy hitter

A reliable hand knife is a necessary tool for any outdoor adventurer, but there are often times when a little more oomph is needed. Colorado's Bone Daddy Blade WerX has come up with a multitool that can take on lightweight cutting tasks on its own, but can also be mounted to a handle to become a heavy-hitting axe should the situation call for it.

Like a lot of outdoor gear, the Axxis tool was designed as a way of allowing adventurers to keep down the weight of their packs as they head into the wilderness. The steel tool is finished in titanium nitride and features blades along three edges, with holes integrated into the frame so it can be gripped in 10 different ways.

This enables Axxis to be used as a knife or a hand axe, for preparing a meal or kindling for a campfire, for example. But should it be required for more arduous tasks, a 10-ft (3-m) included paracord can be fed through said holes to secure the Axxis to a small branch (or handle of your choosing) to turn it into a full-sized axe.

Without a handle attached, the Axxis weighs 14.2 oz (403 g), while the blade length is listed as 5.3 inches (13.5 cm). Included along with the paracord is a carabiner for easier transport and a protective sheath for safer carry.

Bone Daddy Blade WerX has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Axxis to gather funds needed for production. If things go as planned, you can have one sent your way in June 2020 for an early pledge of US$135.

Check out the pitch video below.

AXXIS HAND AXE: Survival Knife & EDC Camp Axe In Your Pocket

Source: Bone Daddy Blade WerX