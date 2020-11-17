Battlefield-inspired multitool gives folding knife more purpose

How do you make sure your multitool lineup doesn't look like everyone else's? If you're CRKT, you do it by working with designers, inventors and knife makers all over the US to deliver knife and tool options in many different sizes and styles. The latest hails from the combat experience of a veteran Green Beret, packing multiple tools into a slim folding knife easy to drop into a pocket and have when it's needed most.

Part of CRKT's "Forged by War" series, the Septimo Multi-Tool debuts as a follow-up to the Septimo tactical folding knife, loading a few extra functions into a package that's actually smaller and lighter. It looks to be a solid everyday carry (EDC) option.

As CRKT explains, both Septimos were born from the experience of Jeremy Valdez, an Afghanistan veteran and member of the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group. Valdez was involved in a catastrophic helicopter crash in 2009, and the folding knife he had at the time proved inadequate for sawing away straps and clearing debris to rescue his fellow soldiers from the fiery wreckage.

Valdez set about creating a more purpose-driven knife and tool, collaborating with CRKT to bring it to reality. The original Septimo knife launched several years ago, bringing a quick-fold 3.6-in (9.1-cm) blade with single Veff Serration. Innovated by CRKT collaborator Tom Veff, this style of serration is designed to more effectively slice through rope, cord and other fibrous materials – perfect for Valdez's objectives.

The glass breaker nose seems like it might very well get in the way of plier tasks in small spaces CRKT

The 4.7-oz (133-g) Septimo knife measures 8.2 in (20.8 cm) long with the blade open, 4.6 in (11.7-cm) with it closed. The Septimo Multi-Tool slims down for more comfortable pocket carry while incorporating a few extra tools. The 4.4-oz (125-g) Multi-Tool measures 7.6 in (19.3-cm) with knife open, 4.8 in (12.2-cm) with it folded. The 2.9-in (7.4-cm) blade still includes the single Veff serration and one-handed operation for quick deployment and closure.

The most noticeable tool beyond the knife is the adjustable wrench located at the bottom of the handle, integrated in a more low-profile way than is typical of multitool wrenches. It includes a glass breaker tip on the fixed jaw, a questionable design that appears more likely to get in the way than to prove useful.

Fold the knife away and flip the handle around and the top end becomes a screwdriver with included flathead and Phillips bits that secure in the bit holder. And since a proper EDC multitool rarely comes without a bottle opener, there's one of those just below the bit holder.

The screwdriver includes both Phillips and flathead bits CRKT

CRKT introduced the Septimo Multi-Tool last week, and it retails for US$59.99. As part of the Forged by War series, a portion of the proceeds from its sale go to Jeremy Valdez's charity of choice, the Green Beret Foundation.

You can take a closer look at the Septimo Multi-Tool and its features in the minute-long video below.

Source: CRKT