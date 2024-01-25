Bean Stock 2.0 teardrop slashes price on GFRP monocoque performance

Over the past decade, all-terrain teardrop trailers have gone from niche novelty to big business ... and prices have gone along for the ride. It's no longer unexpected to see teardrops regularly topping US$20K in base price and rising up over $40K when equipped with the bells and whistles. Utah's Bean Trailer is no exception, but it's making an effort to reverse course and offer an affordable, minimalist teardrop while maintaining its commitment to watertight fiberglass monocoque construction. Its Stock 2.0 trailer strips teardrop design down to the basics, offering an ultralight DIY canvas meant to hold up to adventure after adventure.

Since launching in 2016, Bean Trailer has pursued the type of wood-free composite construction that's been steadily replacing older alu-skinned wood design around the off-road teardrop industry. Since we first took a look at it in 2018, pricing has risen from an entry point of $18,995 to $28,790, a significant $10K leap that's further exacerbated by fact that the company's teardrop flagship tops $42,000, as listed in January 2024.

With the Stock series, Bean makes an effort to reverse the trend of skyrocketing teardrop prices, offering something for those who just want a reliable, affordable towable via which to enjoy nature. The company quietly released the original Stock trailer in 2021 and was a little more vocal this month when it formally announced the all-new Stock 2.0.

Bean puts the Stock 2.0 through its paces out in the desert Bean Trailer

The new 2.0 model is a ruggedized minimalist trailer that Bean declares a no frills off-roader for folks who prioritize affordable pricing, low weight and all-terrain readiness. At just 1,175 lb (533 kg) to start, the Stock 2.0 is meant to be a viable option for those who drive small, modest crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 or Subaru Forester.

As far as price, Bean starts the Stock 2.0 at $15,999. Nowadays, we'd consider that price decent for an old-school aluminum-on-wood trailer, but Bean maintains its seamless single-piece molded fiberglass construction with Raptor-coated honeycomb-composite sidewalls. It also carries over the limited lifetime leakproof roofline warranty it offers on all its trailers.

The Stock 2.0's composite body stands up on a powder-coated steel frame, 2,000-lb Timbren suspension and 15-in steel wheels wrapped in radial all-season tires. Standard structural features include a passenger-side door with screen and shaded port window, Tern rear window, black flat-top aluminum fenders, porch light, front storage rack, rear taillights and 200-lb-rated (91-kg) rear hitch receiver.

The Stock 2.0 keeps things simpler than other Bean trailers, eliminating the tailgate galley for a larger interior with shelf and under-shelf storage space Bean Trailer

The 14.3-ft (4.4-m) Stock 2.0 isn't quite the barebones empty shell its name implies, coming with a standard electrical setup with GoalZero Yeti 500-Wh power station with integrated inverter, prewiring and solar power port, and shore power connection. It also includes a queen-size mattress and dimmable lighting inside.

Bean tries to spin the lack of a tailgate galley and integrated water tank into a positive (less maintenance), but we prefer RV shells to at least include a galley area to use loose camping gear. The Stock 2.0's setup is limited to a full-width shelf in the cabin and an undershelf storage area. Those who want a more formal kitchen integrated on the trailer can add the $895 side galley, which includes a fender-mount table with sink basin and cutting board, hanging kitchen organizer, fresh water canister and available sidewall-mounted gas discada cooker.

From there, the Stock 2.0 is a build-it-up-yourself trailer, and buyers can either outfit it themselves, choose from the many options Bean offers straight from the shop, or a little bit of both. Note that Bean did some serious option box checking for the model it prepared for its photo and video shoots.

Far from a stock Stock, this Stock 2.0 includes loads of add-ons, such as the dining table, roof rack and awning Bean Trailer

Bean's options list includes additional kitchen equipment like a Partner Steel stove, Iceco refrigerator and Dometic Go sink system; various awnings; solar panels and higher-spec electrical hardware; and off-road upgrades like a suspension lift, all-terrain tires and a 3,500-lb Timbren HD suspension.

Those looking to play around with different configurations and get a better idea of what their ideal Stock 2.0 setup might set them back can use Bean's new 2D builder. Those who would rather just see what the trailer (with optional upgrades) can do in Moab while shadowing a Ford Bronco can hit play below.

Stress Testing Bean Stock 2.0 | Off Road Trailer, Overlanding, Rock Crawling

Source: Bean Trailer

