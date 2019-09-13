Bespoke Bowlus trailer invites nautical design onto dry land

Bowlus Road Chief has built quite a fanbase with its trusty aluminum-shelled trailers made to venture to rough and remote corners of the Earth. For its latest towable retreat, however, the company is drawing inspiration from the sea with a bespoke edition that features a heavy nautical flavor throughout.

The Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition is wrapped up in the company’s iconic aluminum skin, which in this case extends to a length of 26 feet (8 m). The trailer is built with high ground clearance to allow for real off-road adventuring, and the company assures that it can be towed by the “widest variety of vehicles of any travel trailer, including EVs.”

On the inside is where we see a real marine-themed departure from the norm, with the Bowlus design team turning to the world of yacht racing for inspiration. Walnut and birch are a couple of the timber materials to contrast with the anodized aluminum throughout, with blue and white vegan seating fabric driving the nautical aesthetic home.

The colors of the seating in the Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition are said to be inspired by the drama of the Californian coast

Bowlus Road Chief

The colors of the seating, which Bowlus calls Marina Del Rey Blue and Main Sail white, are said to be inspired by the drama of the Californian coast. The blue continues in the twin bedroom, which features the company’s first integrated headboards and “oyster and bastion blue” colored linen as another ocean-inspired touch.

Bowlus’ typical birch flooring has been substituted for yacht quality walnut to match the walnut wooden tables, while ornamental details such as meteorological instruments are mounted to the interior walls. The company has even painted its aluminum wheels black to help create an impression of the trailer floating above the road surface.

The Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition in action Bowlus Road Chief

On the practical side of things, the Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition packs a 4-kWh battery, 2,000-W inverter and 80-Ah fast-charger for extended stays in the wild. This should be good for around a week of remote living, according to Bowlus, though an optional solar panel could make for even longer stretches off the grid.

The company says the Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition will be available in an “extremely limited quantity” at a cost of US$225,000.

Source: Bowlus