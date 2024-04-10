Rifle-inspired titanium multi-tool packs a pen, flashlight and pry bar

Pens, flashlights and pry bars are all useful, and the BoltLite modular multi-tool packs all three into a waterproof titanium body. It can be carried as one solid unit or pulled into pieces as the situation dictates.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device is made by TiMate – they're the same folks who previously brought us the Wayfinder mini flashlight.

The BoltLite features a flashlight of its own, that can be set to either High (120 lumens) or Low (20 lumens) output modes by twisting its head. There's also a 300-lumen Flashing mode, for situations where you've just gotta be seen at all costs.

And thanks to the flashlight's magnetic base, it can be pulled off the BoltLite's main body and stuck on any ferromagnetic surface (such as the open hood of a car with engine trouble, for instance). One 40-minute USB-C charge of its battery should reportedly be good for up to four hours of use, presumably in Low output mode.

The flashlight kicks out up to 300 lumens in Strobe mode TiMate

The nib of the ballpoint pen is kept retracted when not in use, and deployed via a very rifle-like bolt-action mechanism when needed – perhaps to make you feel as if you're writing with a gun! The pen takes LAMY M22-type refills, and features an etched spiral pattern on its exterior for extra grip.

Located between the bottom of the flashlight and the top of the pen is the pry bar, which is accessed by unscrewing the BoltLite in the middle. Along with its main use of prying off things like lids of cans, this tool can also be utilized as a flat head screwdriver and a box opener.

The pry bar is accessed by unscrewing the two halves of the BoltLite TiMate

A hole in the pry bar additionally allows it and the magnetically coupled flashlight to be hung on a keychain – without the pen. That said, a removable dual-direction clip does allow the complete BoltLite to hang from a pocket or belt. And finally, because it is a titanium multi-tool on Kickstarter, the BoltLite has the usual two slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The whole shebang tips the scales at a claimed 61.6 grams (2.2 oz) and is IPX8 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes.

Assuming the BoltLite reaches production, a pledge of US$75 will get you one of your own – the planned retail price is $99. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

The BoltLite:Modular Titanium EDC Pen & Flashlight & Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

