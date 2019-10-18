© 2019 New Atlas
Campo hammock shelter can be worn as a rain poncho

By Nick Lavars
October 17, 2019
In hammock form, the Campo can support up to 500 kg (1,100 lb)
Crafted from 70D ripston nylon by Californian gearmaker Be Outfitter, the Campo weighs just 1.05 lb (480 g)
The Campo hammock can be worn like a poncho
Be Outfitter is currently offering Campo through a Kickstarter campaign
In hammock form, the Campo can support up to 500 kg (1,100 lb)
The Campo weighs just 1.05 lb (480 g) and fits inside a small stuff sack measuring 20 cm long and 10 cm wide
The Campo fits inside a small stuff sack measuring 20 cm long and 10 cm wide
The Campo in poncho form
We have seen a number of camping hammocks that can also be used as ground covers and overhead shelters, but the newly launched Campo is one that can also keep you warm and dry when on the move. The lightweight camping companion sets up like a typical hammock for rest and relaxation in the wilderness, but can be slipped on like a regular poncho when there are dark clouds on the horizon.

Crafted from 70D ripston nylon by Californian gearmaker Be Outfitter, the Campo weighs just 1.05 lb (480 g) and fits inside a small stuff sack measuring 20 cm long and 10 cm wide (8 x 4 in). Included is a pair of carabiners and a pair of paracord ties, with integrated utility loops making for a range of setup options.

The Campo fits inside a small stuff sack measuring 20 cm long and 10 cm wide
In hammock form, the Campo can support up to 500 kg (1,100 lb), while it can easily be strung up overhead to create makeshift shelters or spread across the ground to keep the bugs and dirt at bay.

Where Campo differs to similar hammock/shelter/ground tarp combos we’ve looked at in the past is that owners can slip inside it to wear it like a rain poncho. That means there is a proper poncho hood built into the design, along with waterproof YKK zippers to keep the wearer dry and a DWR coating for a water-resistant finish.

The Campo hammock can be worn like a poncho
Be Outfitter is currently offering Campo through a Kickstarter campaign, with early pledges starting at US$84. If things go to plan, the company hopes to start shipping its hammock/poncho combo in December 2019.

You can check out the pitch video below.

The Campo

Source: Be Outfitter

Nick Lavars
