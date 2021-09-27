Collapsible steel camping pot compacts into a thin disc for easy carry

In an effort to prove convenience doesn't have to come at the cost of sturdiness and longevity, startup SimpleReal has taken to Kickstarter with a stainless steel solution for camp cooking that collapses into a thin disc for transport. This might make it an appealing option for space-conscious explorers who enjoy a hot meal at camp, and don't mind a straightforward cleanup afterward.

Collapsible camp cookware is of course nothing new, but SimpleReal is looking to offer a sturdier option than the heat-resistant silicon and aluminum that makes up many of these pots and pans. Its cookware is made of hard-wearing stainless steel that offers a 1.1-L (0.29-gal) capacity when fully unfurled, offering plenty of space for soups, pastas or whatever else might be on the menu.

The SimpleReal pot is available for pre-order through early Kickstarter pledges of $39 SimpleReal

A pair of latches on either side hold the walls of the pot rigid when in use, with leakproof silicone gaskets forming a watertight seal around each of the three layers, while a food-grade silicone lid can be popped on top. Completely free of heavy metals, BPA and toxic chemicals, the pot can be used to cook directly over stoves and open flames using the detachable, heat-resistant handle.

The SimpleReal pot collapses down into a disc just 3 cm (1.1 in) thick for easy transport SimpleReal

Once the cooking is done, the pot can be completely taken apart into individual rings for easy cleaning of all its nooks and crannies. Then when it is time to hit the road, the pots collapses down into a disc just 3 cm (1.1 in) thick that can be slipped into a purpose made carry bag, which can also double as an expanding, insulated sleeve to keep meals warm where need be.

The SimpleReal pot measures 185 mm (7.3 in) across and weighs 472 g (16.6 oz) with the lid, making it a manageable option for explorers. Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, an early pledge of US$39 will have you in line for one when shipping kicks off in March next year.

You can check out the pitch video below.

SimpleReal｜First Collapsible Stainless Steel Cookware Ever

Source: Kickstarter