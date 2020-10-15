© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Quirky campsite's sleeping pods include animal feed silos and a dumpster

By Adam Williams
October 15, 2020
Quirky campsite's sleeping pod...
Little Pea is made from discarded animal feed silos and was originally meant to be attached to a pickup truck. The shelter is one of many that form the Culture Campsite in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and was designed by MUD Projects
Little Pea is made from discarded animal feed silos and was originally meant to be attached to a pickup truck. The shelter is one of many that form the Culture Campsite in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and was designed by MUD Projects
View 21 Images
Culture
1/21
Visitors are not going to want to dine inside their tiny shelters so Culture Campsite includes a communal dining area inside a geodesic dome
Expedition North Cape consists of a rooftop tent that has been extended with a greenhouse. Its snug sleeping area fits two people
2/21
Expedition North Cape consists of a rooftop tent that has been extended with a greenhouse. Its snug sleeping area fits two people
Expedition North Cape was created when a planned a trip to Norway's harsh north fell through and the rooftop tent was surplus to requirements
3/21
Expedition North Cape was created when a planned a trip to Norway's harsh north fell through and the rooftop tent was surplus to requirements
Floating Bricks is conceived as a habitable brick wall and consists of a simple glass shelter with a brick pattern on its exterior. It was designed by ROFFAA Architects
4/21
Floating Bricks is conceived as a habitable brick wall and consists of a simple glass shelter with a brick pattern on its exterior. It was designed by ROFFAA Architects
Floating Bricks sleeps up to three people: two on a double bed and a third on a small hammock that's installed inside
5/21
Floating Bricks sleeps up to three people: two on a double bed and a third on a small hammock that's installed inside
Little Pea is made from discarded animal feed silos and was originally meant to be attached to a pickup truck. The shelter is one of many that form the Culture Campsite in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and was designed by MUD Projects
6/21
Little Pea is made from discarded animal feed silos and was originally meant to be attached to a pickup truck. The shelter is one of many that form the Culture Campsite in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and was designed by MUD Projects
Little Pea's interior is lined with wood and includes a double bed and some storage space
7/21
Little Pea's interior is lined with wood and includes a double bed and some storage space
Scuba was built by combining two "calf igloos," which are used for raising calfs on farms. It was designed by Studio Made By
8/21
Scuba was built by combining two "calf igloos," which are used for raising calfs on farms. It was designed by Studio Made By
Scuba's interior is very snug but it does contain a double bed for those willing to
9/21
Scuba's interior is very small so wouldn't be a good fit for claustrophobic types. It contains a double bed and is topped by a skylight
Second Skin is made from scrap materials and features a private garden area with a small potted tree. It was designed by Rob Sweere
10/21
Second Skin is made from scrap materials and features a private garden area with a small potted tree. It was designed by Rob Sweere
Second Skin features a double bed inside and some seating outside, while a garden is installed underneath the raised shelter
11/21
Second Skin features a double bed inside and some seating outside, while a garden is installed underneath the raised shelter
Sleeping Pod is very similar to Scuba and was also made from calf igloos, though is raised on steel supports. The project was designed by Studio Made By
12/21
Sleeping Pod is very similar to Scuba and was also made from calf igloos, though is raised on steel supports. The project was designed by Studio Made By
Sleeping Pod is reached by ladder and its interior is quite cramped. It sleeps up to two people in a double bed
13/21
Sleeping Pod is reached by ladder and its interior is quite cramped. It sleeps up to two people in a double bed
Sweet Potato is made from an old 1970s delivery van that has had its original interior stripped out
14/21
Sweet Potato is made from an old 1970s delivery van that has had its original interior stripped out
Sweet Potato sleeps two with a double bed and also features a small patio area with a table and chairs
15/21
Sweet Potato sleeps two with a double bed and also features a small patio area with a table and chairs
Honeycomb is made from scrap materials and consists of a hexagonal structure with a bedroom and a small patio area
16/21
Honeycomb is made from scrap materials and consists of a hexagonal structure with a bedroom and a small patio area
Honeycomb sleeps two in a double bed and has a window and curtain that offers some privacy
17/21
Honeycomb sleeps two in a double bed and has a window and curtain that offers some privacy
The Trash Inn offers the experience of living in a dumpster, but without the garbage
18/21
The Trash Inn offers the experience of living in a dumpster, but without the garbage
The Trash Inn's interior contains a double bed and some storage space. It also has a small porch area outside with seating
19/21
The Trash Inn's interior contains a double bed and some storage space. It also has a small porch area outside with seating
Val Ross (which is Walrus in Swedish) was made from a discarded animal feed silo. It was designed by MUD Projects
20/21
Val Ross (which is Walrus in Swedish) was made from a discarded animal feed silo. It was designed by MUD Projects
Val Ross features a compact interior that sleeps two and is entered via a hatch and some steps
21/21
Val Ross features a compact interior that sleeps two and is entered via a hatch and some steps
View gallery - 21 images

If you've ever wanted to spend a night inside a dumpster – but without the accompanying smell – then Culture Campsite may be of interest. Situated on a former parking lot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, it features an eclectic mix of micro-shelters made from recycled materials and objects including farm equipment, feed silos, and more.

Perhaps better suited to people in the mood for something off-the-wall, rather those hoping for a luxurious glamping experience, Culture Campsite is envisioned as a sustainable retreat and comprises different types of shelters that would be a nightmare for claustrophobes. They also don't contain a toilet or running water.

The campsite recently closed following the end of its second season (it's not open through winter) and constantly has new shelters added and old ones taken away. In addition to the shelters, there's a communal kitchen and a dining area in a geodesic dome, plus shared bathrooms.

Activities on offer include yoga classes, tours through the area, and a tiny house design course. It's scheduled to open again in May 2021 and prices start at €74.23 (roughly US$90), plus taxes and cleaning costs, for two people, per shelter, per night.

The Trash Inn offers the experience of living in a dumpster, but without the garbage
The Trash Inn offers the experience of living in a dumpster, but without the garbage

The aptly-named Trash Inn caters to those who are curious about sleeping in a dumpster voluntarily without getting their hands dirty (which is not quite as rare as you might think). It has a basic roof structure, as well as windows and a door, with a double bed inside. The exterior has a small covered porch area with some seating.

Little Pea's interior is lined with wood and includes a double bed and some storage space
Little Pea's interior is lined with wood and includes a double bed and some storage space

Little Pea was made from discarded animal feed containers that were modified and joined together. The shelter was originally intended to be attached to a pickup truck, but is now permanently in place. The interior is nicely done with this one and it's lined with wood. It also contains a double bed and a little storage space.

Sweet Potato is made from an old 1970s delivery van that has had its original interior stripped out
Sweet Potato is made from an old 1970s delivery van that has had its original interior stripped out

Sweet Potato is one of the recently added shelters in Culture Campsite. It originally served as an electric delivery van for Dutch shoppers in the 1970s and has been modified into a charming little shelter with a bed for two people and a pull-down deck area with some seating.

Head to the gallery for a look at a selection of the weird and wonderful shelters installed at Culture Campsite.

Source: Culture Campsite

View gallery - 21 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingShelterBuilding and ConstructionRecycled
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More