Quirky campsite's sleeping pods include animal feed silos and a dumpster

If you've ever wanted to spend a night inside a dumpster – but without the accompanying smell – then Culture Campsite may be of interest. Situated on a former parking lot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, it features an eclectic mix of micro-shelters made from recycled materials and objects including farm equipment, feed silos, and more.

Perhaps better suited to people in the mood for something off-the-wall, rather those hoping for a luxurious glamping experience, Culture Campsite is envisioned as a sustainable retreat and comprises different types of shelters that would be a nightmare for claustrophobes. They also don't contain a toilet or running water.

The campsite recently closed following the end of its second season (it's not open through winter) and constantly has new shelters added and old ones taken away. In addition to the shelters, there's a communal kitchen and a dining area in a geodesic dome, plus shared bathrooms.

Activities on offer include yoga classes, tours through the area, and a tiny house design course. It's scheduled to open again in May 2021 and prices start at €74.23 (roughly US$90), plus taxes and cleaning costs, for two people, per shelter, per night.

The Trash Inn offers the experience of living in a dumpster, but without the garbage buroLab/Culture Campsite

The aptly-named Trash Inn caters to those who are curious about sleeping in a dumpster voluntarily without getting their hands dirty (which is not quite as rare as you might think). It has a basic roof structure, as well as windows and a door, with a double bed inside. The exterior has a small covered porch area with some seating.

Little Pea's interior is lined with wood and includes a double bed and some storage space Heeman Fotografi/Culture Campsite

Little Pea was made from discarded animal feed containers that were modified and joined together. The shelter was originally intended to be attached to a pickup truck, but is now permanently in place. The interior is nicely done with this one and it's lined with wood. It also contains a double bed and a little storage space.

Sweet Potato is made from an old 1970s delivery van that has had its original interior stripped out Heeman Fotografi/Culture Campsite

Sweet Potato is one of the recently added shelters in Culture Campsite. It originally served as an electric delivery van for Dutch shoppers in the 1970s and has been modified into a charming little shelter with a bed for two people and a pull-down deck area with some seating.

