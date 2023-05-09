Cyclemate takes to the water with its new Electric Surfboard

Hong Kong company Cyclemate is best known for its very cushy bicycle seat covers. The firm is now diversifying, however, by introducing its fun-looking new Cyclemate Electric Surfboard – it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

Like other electric surfboards, the Cyclemate features a built-in jet-drive motor which allows users to surf on flat water, and to catch waves more easily. It has a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) in Low Speed mode (for beginners) and a top end of 60 km/h (37 mph) in High Speed mode. Users switch between those modes by pressing a button on the deck.

Acceleration is steplessly controlled using a handheld throttle unit which is linked to the board via both an electrical cable and a rope leash. The user additionally wears an included bracelet which is plugged into the throttle via a cord of its own. If the rider should fall off the board, the bracelet's cord will get yanked out of the throttle, triggering it to stop the motor.

Users are claimed to get the hang of the board within about 10 minutes of first using it Cyclemate

Power is provided by a removable lithium-ion battery pack which gets locked into the deck. The company claims that one three- to four-hour charge should be good for one to two hours of use, depending on factors such as the speed mode selected. All of the electronics are IP68 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) for up to 30 minutes.

The board itself measures 60 cm wide by 182 cm long (23.6 by 7.2 in), and is 137 mm thick (5.4 in) at its thickest point. It's made of solid expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam, which admittedly looks like it would get pretty dented and gouged in a relatively short time.

That said, buyers can opt for a version with a protective carbon fiber skin. The base model reportedly tips the scales at 41 kg (90 lb), with the carbon-skin version coming in at 43 kg (95 lb). Both models accept a maximum rider weight of 130 kg (287 lb).

Assuming the Cyclemate Electric Surfboard reaches production, a pledge of US$5,999 will get you the base version, with $6,399 required for the carbon – the planned retail prices are $6,899 and $7,599, respectively.

You can see the board in action, in the video below.

Cyclemate Electric Surfboard-A better way to surf

Source: Kickstarter

