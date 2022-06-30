© 2022 New Atlas
Decathlon makes its instant-pitch 2 Second Easy tent a triple

By C.C. Weiss
June 30, 2022
Decathlon makes its instant-pitch 2 Second Easy tent a triple
The 2 Second Easy tents set up quickest with two people
The 2 Second Easy tents set up most quickly with two people
The 2 Second Easy tent series is designed for super-simple breakdown at the push of two buttons
The 2 Second Easy tent series is designed for super-simple breakdown at the push of two buttons
The 2 Second Easy isn't really backpacking small or light, but it packs into a familiar cylindrical case
The 2 Second Easy isn't really backpacking small or light, but it packs into a familiar cylindrical case
Pull the two ripcords and the tent assembles into shape
Pull the two ripcords and the tent assembles into shape
With the addition of the new three-person, the 2 Second Easy becomes a tent series
With the addition of the new three-person, the 2 Second Easy becomes a tent series
The three-person 2 Second Easy tent adds over a foot of depth to accommodate another person
The three-person 2 Second Easy tent adds over a foot of depth to accommodate another person
Quechua 2 Second Tent 3P interior storage
Quechua 2 Second Tent 3P interior storage
More interior storage
More interior storage
Fly battened down and storm-ready
Fly battened down and storm-ready
Quechua adds a new three-person model to the 2 Second Easy tent range (2 Second Easy 2-person pictured)
Quechua adds a new three-person model to the 2 Second Easy tent range (2 Second Easy 2-person pictured)
The 2 Second Easy tents set up quickest with two people
The 2 Second Easy tents set up most quickly with two people
The 2-person Easy pictured is noticeably too skinny for three, but the soon-to-launch 3P will house all three campers comfortably
The 2-person Easy pictured is noticeably too skinny for three, but the soon-to-launch 3P will house all three campers comfortably
For 15 years now, the Quechua 2 Second Tent (previously 2 Seconds or 2SECONDS Tent) has been one of the fastest, simplest ways to go from arriving at camp to snoring under the stars in fully enclosed comfort. In 2020, Quechua and parent company Decathlon updated the years-old design with the 2 Second Easy, an even smoother variant with faster-packing operation and more traditional tent design. The original Easy sleeps two, and now Decathlon grows the family with a three-person variant every bit as fast and easy to pitch and pack up.

Way back in 2003, Quechua tent manager Jean-Francois Ratel responded to the call for a tent so quick and simple a camper could throw it up in the air and watch it pitch itself. Such pop-up tents already existed at the time – I distinctly remember my college roommate using a disc-packaged version at Woodstock '99 – but as Decathlon recalls, they were single-walled designs that offered poor weather protection. The company set out to package quick pop-up pitching into a more robust tent.

Quechua launched the original 2 Seconds Tent two years later, offering a dual-wall design with a weatherproof exterior skin and separate interior bedroom. Integrated fiberglass hoop poles allowed the tent to spring into shape upon unpacking.

Quechua still offers the original 2 Second(s) Tent in various sizes today. It separately launched the 2 Second Easy two years ago as a fully redesigned model meant to break down more easily than the original. The Easy replaces the springy integrated poles with a collapsible frame that pitches at the pull of two ripcords, and breaks down at the push of two buttons. Instead of packing into a large disc like the original 2 Second Tent, the Easy packs into a more traditional roll-shaped case for convenient transport.

Quechua adds a new three-person model to the 2 Second Easy tent range (2 Second Easy 2-person pictured)
Quechua adds a new three-person model to the 2 Second Easy tent range (2 Second Easy 2-person pictured)

With room for just two, the 2 Second Easy was limited in scope upon launch. What we'd really like to see is a model built for four people or more, because families (especially designated family tent pitchers) could definitely benefit from such a quick-pitching design. Quechua steps closer with the new three-person Easy, which adds over 15 inches (38 cm) of width to create a near-square 80.7 x 82.7-in (205 x 210-cm) floor. The tent also grows by 7 inches (17.8 cm) to stand just over 50 inches (127 cm) tall. It breaks down into an 18.1-lb (8.2-kg) package that measures 28 x 8.7 x 8.7 inches (71 x 22 x 22 cm).

What the 2 Second Easy 3P does not change is the fast, simple ripcord/push-button setup and breakdown system or four-layer Fresh & Black fabric package designed to keep the interior up to 30 F cooler and 99 percent darker than it would be otherwise. That sounds like a more comfortable night (and morning) of sleep if ever we've heard one.

The 2 Second Easy tent series is designed for super-simple breakdown at the push of two buttons
The 2 Second Easy tent series is designed for super-simple breakdown at the push of two buttons

The 2 Second Easy 3P will officially launch in September at a retail price of US$249. The Easy 2P Fresh & Black is available now for $199.

Source: Decathlon

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

