Droplet XL teardrop camper is a bigger rolling observatory

By C.C. Weiss
October 14, 2021
With its large reverse doors and multiple windows and skylights, the new Droplet XL offers serious views, day and night
With its large reverse doors and multiple windows and skylights, the new Droplet XL offers serious views, day and night
The new XL packs on a foot and a half of extra body length that gets dedicated to added storage
Droplet got its start in 2017 building Scandinavian-simple teardrop trailers with a panoramic window array, perfect for viewing the gorgeous sea-to-sky scenery of the company's British Columbia surrounds. After rolling its original trailers out for four years, Droplet has now added an upsized version of its trailer based directly on customer feedback. The new trailer features the same scenery-amplifying layout, simple design and lightweight construction of the original, but it brings along more dry and cold storage space.

With the camper market on an extended hot streak, Droplet reaches out to new potential buyers with a slight tweak of its photogenic trailer. It stretches the trailer out 1.5 feet (457 cm) to give it a 9.5-foot (2.9-m) body length and 15-foot (4.6-m) tail-to-tongue-tip measure. That provides extra storage and space for a larger refrigerator while adding just 100 lb (220 kg) for a 1,050-lb (476-kg) dry weight that still maintains Droplet's light, easy-tow ride.

"We are focusing on continuous research and development of our tiny campers," says founder, owner and designer Pascal Pillon. "The design process of Droplet XL was influenced by inputs from our community members. Based on their feedback, we decided to build a longer trailer while maintaining the signature Droplet features – lightweight, large doors, spacious sleeping area and fully functioning kitchen."

Inside, the Droplet XL still shares its proper 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) queen-size mattress and cabinet/shelf unit with the original Droplet, now called the Droplet 58. Since Droplet's interior has always had the large bed and felt even larger than it measures thanks to the generous number of windows and skylights, Droplet doesn't bother expanding the cabin, instead dedicating the extra volume of the longer body to added storage space. Slim external storage compartments on both sides of the trailer offer room for things like folding camping chairs and table.

Around back under the tailgate, the extra galley depth creates slide-out space for an optional 25-L Dometic CFX3 fridge/freezer, whereas the Droplet 58 is limited to an 18-L fridge. There's also a new inset shelving unit for added storage over the countertop. The kitchen comes stocked with a hand-pumped sink, but instead of an inbuilt stove, Droplet offers an optional Primus Kinjia portable dual-burner.

As far as construction goes, Droplet continues to use an aluminum-composite skin over a wood-fiber frame atop a powder-coated steel chassis. Wool laminate interior paneling covers over the closed cell-foam insulated walls, and Droplet takes care to eliminate screws wherever it can in favor of marine-inspired high-strength structural adhesives.

The Droplet XL comes standard with 13-in wheels cushioned by an axle-free torsion suspension. The basic XL "Naked" edition with mattress, sunroof, storage box, water canister, hand pump, USB charging ports, bug screens and LED lighting starts at US$16,950. Buyers can add options like a dedicated battery pack, awning, RoadShower, and the aforementioned Dometic fridge and Primus stove. A unique option is to decorate the teardrop with outdoorsy artwork through Droplet's Design Initiative, which passes all initiative profits through to the American and Canadian artists who created the work.

Source: Droplet

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

