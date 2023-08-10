© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

ecto Chair and TOPR put their users in the cold seat

By Ben Coxworth
August 10, 2023
ecto Chair and TOPR put their users in the cold seat
From left to right, the ecto Chair, TOPR seat cushion, and an all-the-bells-and-whistles version of the Chair
From left to right, the ecto Chair, TOPR seat cushion, and an all-the-bells-and-whistles version of the Chair
View 4 Images
The ecto system requires there to be at least 1 inch (25 mm) of ice water in the cooler
1/4
The ecto system requires there to be at least 1 inch (25 mm) of ice water in the cooler
From left to right, the ecto Chair, TOPR seat cushion, and an all-the-bells-and-whistles version of the Chair
2/4
From left to right, the ecto Chair, TOPR seat cushion, and an all-the-bells-and-whistles version of the Chair
The ecto TOPR can be used on car seats
3/4
The ecto TOPR can be used on car seats
The ecto TOPR can be laid out flat and used as a cooling camping mattress
4/4
The ecto TOPR can be laid out flat and used as a cooling camping mattress
View gallery - 4 images

If you're sitting outside on a hot day, a sun shade will only help keep you cool to a limited extent. The ecto system goes further, by pumping ice water through your outdoor chair or seat cushion.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the ecto setup was invented by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Aaron Carmack. It's available as both a complete ecto Chair, and as an ecto TOPR (pronounced "topper") cushion that can be added to an existing chair.

In both cases, an integrated pump draws ice water from the user's cooler and continuously circulates it through 54 feet (16.5 m) of thermal tubing in the seat. A single-button control unit allows users to choose between three cooling levels, which keep the seat at a temperature of 65, 55 or 45 ºF (18, 13 or 7 ºC), respectively.

The ecto system requires there to be at least 1 inch (25 mm) of ice water in the cooler
The ecto system requires there to be at least 1 inch (25 mm) of ice water in the cooler

One charge of the ecto's optional 5-volt/5,000-mAh lithium-ion battery (buyers can supply their own, if they want) should reportedly be good for nine hours of use at the maximum cooling level, ranging up to 36 hours at the lowest level. If users don't mind sacrificing a bit of that battery life – and they want to cool down ASAP – they can select a Super Chill Mode that cools the seat down to 45 degrees in just 90 seconds.

The ecto Chair features a 600-Denier heavy-duty polyester padded seat and armrests, a powder-coated steel frame, a cupholder that can be mounted on either side, and an optional sun shade. It tips the scales at a claimed 15.2 lb (6.9 kg), and can support a maximum user weight of 275 lb (125 kg).

The ecto TOPR can be laid out flat and used as a cooling camping mattress
The ecto TOPR can be laid out flat and used as a cooling camping mattress

The ecto TOPR is basically the Chair without the frame, and it's being offered in long- and standard-length versions. It's worth noting that the device can be laid out flat on the ground, to serve as a cooling camping mattress or beach towel underlay.

Pledges start at US$152 for the standard TOPR (planned retail $209), ranging up to $259 for an everything-included Chair package (retail $340).

There's more information in the following video.

ecto | Product Launch 2023

Sources: Indiegogo, ecto

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsChairSeatCoolingIndiegogo
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!