Ellis multitool gains scissors and deep pocket carry clip

Portland-based gearmaker The James Brand has introduced an updated version of its simple and stylish Ellis multitool, equipping the implement with new cutting capabilities and new carry options for users.

The second-generation Ellis bears the same partially serrated, stainless steel drop-point blade as the original, packed into a 3.5-inch (8.9-cm) handle and opened via a nail nick. With the blade deployed, the overall length stretches to 6.5 in (16.5 cm), while the tool tips the scales at 2.6 oz (73.7 g).

In addition to the blade, also carrying over from the original Ellis is the scraper and pry bar combo and screwdriver, appearing here in flathead form. The James Brand has also opted for a slip-joint design this time around, holding the tools in place with a spring mechanism for easy opening and closing.

The main point of difference, however, is the replacement of the bottle opener with a pair of scissors, a first for the company. It has also added a formed wire deep pocket clip for an extra carrying option.

The new Ellis is available with a black, green and green Micarta handles, with all models priced at US$119.

Source: The James Brand