Exod pumps and pitches its inflatable ground + tree tent

By C.C. Weiss
October 09, 2020
Exod pumps and pitches its inf...
Motorcycle camping and surfing with the Exod Ark
Motorcycle camping and surfing with the Exod Ark
Though it's not an ultralight backpacking tent by any stretch, the Exod Ark is designed to carry easily on the back or a small vehicle like a motorcycle
Though it's not an ultralight backpacking tent by any stretch, the Exod Ark is designed to carry easily on the back or a small vehicle like a motorcycle
The telescopic carbon poles set up into a stabilizing floor frame for suspended configuration
The telescopic carbon poles set up into a stabilizing floor frame for suspended configuration
The telescopic poles pack small for easy carry
The telescopic poles pack small for easy carry
Internal storage
Internal storage
Lighting up the night
Lighting up the night
With the available cam straps, the Ark becomes a hovering sleeping pod
With the available cam straps, the Ark becomes a hovering sleeping pod
Exod says the frame inflates in about 30 seconds
Exod says the frame inflates in about 30 seconds
No trees? It's even easier to set the Exod Ark up on the ground
No trees? It's even easier to set the Exod Ark up on the ground
The Exod includes doors on each side and a transparent roof panel
The Exod includes doors on each side and a transparent roof panel
No shortage of trees here
No shortage of trees here
Ground camping in the Exod Ark
Ground camping in the Exod Ark
An afternoon siesta
An afternoon siesta
Spot the Exod Ark
Spot the Exod Ark
Motorcycle camping and surfing with the Exod Ark
Motorcycle camping and surfing with the Exod Ark
Breathing in the morning air from the Exod Ark
Breathing in the morning air from the Exod Ark
Single-point hang
Single-point hang
Multi-point hang
Multi-point hang
The dangling fabric below the cot-like flat floor is a buit-in storage compartment and under-bed insulation
The dangling fabric below the cot-like flat floor is a buit-in storage compartment and under-bed insulation
Back in April, we took a look at the French-designed Exod Home, an innovative inflatable hammock-tent for backcountry or frontcountry glamping. At such a shaky time during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the four-figure tent's future felt quite uncertain. But since then, camping and outdoor recreation has caught fire, so maybe a four-figure air/ground tent is not so out there after all. Exod is now chasing crowdfunding dollars in hopes of getting the Home, now called the Ark, to market.

Beyond the name, not much else has changed from Home to Ark. The unique tent is still positioned to be a sturdy and exceptionally user-friendly portable outdoor shelter that adapts to the idiosyncrasies of the world around you.

Exod says the frame inflates in about 30 seconds
Exod says the frame inflates in about 30 seconds

Camping the coast for first-light breaks? Enjoy a comfy night of sleep right on the sandy beach. Just inflate the Ark's exo-frame into shape and stake the tent down for stability, all in mere minutes.

Up in the mountains with nothing but jagged rock floor around? Hang the Ark from one or two trees and sleep in suspended bliss.

With the available cam straps, the Ark becomes a hovering sleeping pod
With the available cam straps, the Ark becomes a hovering sleeping pod

The Ark can mount to two trees (or rocks, or Land Rovers) spread anywhere from 13 to 32.8 feet (4 to 10 m) using Exod's roller cam strap system. The straps can also be bunched together over top the roof and used to hang the Ark from a single point. Either way, you connect the telescopic carbon poles to create a rectangular floor frame to create a stable, cot-like sleeping platform.

The Ark tent sleeps one or two people and protects with a rugged waterproof-breathable skin held taut by the inflated frame. It includes a transparent roof panel for natural stargazing, along with internal storage pockets.

The Exod includes doors on each side and a transparent roof panel
The Exod includes doors on each side and a transparent roof panel

Exod has secured manufacturing and supply partners around France to ensure each Ark is built entirely domestically. Its tent body manufacturer also builds large inflatable field structures for military tanks and helicopters.

Exod is running a Kickstarter now, offering several packages. A tent kit (tent, pump, stakes, guy lines, carry bag and repair kit) is available for a €795+ (approx. US$940) super early bird pledge. It weighs 10 lb (4.7 kg). The complete kit (tent kit with carbon frame and cam straps) comes in at the €1,895+ ($2,240) and weighs 17.9 lb (8.1 kg).

So far, Exod has rallied close to halfway to its campaign goal with a few weeks left to go, and most supporters are opting for the full kit, not just the tent. If successful by the time the clock runs out, Exod plans to move forward and begin shipping from France and the US in April 2021.

There's more information in the following video.

/ARK™ - Next Level Shelter

Source: Exod

