Pop-up camper cube might be the smartest family RV money can buy

Unlike other recent California RV startups, Exodus doesn't tout Silicon Valley credentials, pitch "maybe-in-three-years" capabilities like self-driving, or present a design that looks straight out of an alien-colonized future. Instead, it harnesses today's tech and smart engineering toward automating and improving the base camp experience for the digital generation. Its Capax trailer promises to be one of the most intelligent RVs out there, packing in a smart-home-like touchscreen automation system, instant electric setup and breakdown, auto-leveling, and satellite connectivity. It sleeps up to five people and improves camp life with indoor and outdoor kitchens, an integrated outdoor workshop, and a larger-than-usual bathroom.

Hard-walled pop-ups have definitely carried over from 2023 as a major trend in new camper design, and Exodus continues pushing the trend forward with what appears to be one of the smoothest operators out there. Its goal is to blend the weather-protected experience of four-walled shelter with the at-home convenience of a garageable trailer.

At an even 6 feet (1.8 m) tall when compacted down, the Capax won't necessarily sit lower than its tow vehicle. In fact, even though the GMC Hummer EV rolls out of the factory half a foot taller at 79 inches (2 m), the Capax appears to rise just slightly above it in the photos, possibly because its axle-less air suspension system is lifted somewhere toward its max 19.5-in (50-cm) ground clearance. The system offers a full foot (30.5 cm) of travel to tailor ride height to different ground conditions.

The Capax trailer weighs in with a 7,500 GVWR, which includes 1,000 lb of payload Exodus Rigs

The lower ride height will definitely beat tugging the Capax forward at full 9.3-ft (2.8-m) camping height, but the biggest advantage of the drop-low design is being able to roll the trailer easily through the typical 7- to 8-ft-high (2.1 to 2.4-m) garage door, in contrast to other hard-walled travel trailers that must spend their off time sitting in the driveway or RV storage center. The trailer's external storage lockers even remain accessible when the body is collapsed, allowing owners to load and unload inside the garage.

To streamline the process of switching the Capax from garage to camp mode, Exodus equips it with an electrically actuated lift system controlled via smartphone app and onboard touchscreen. Rather than having to get immediately sweaty by folding, lifting, sliding and otherwise unfurling RV roofs, walls and components, users can simply press a button and move on to other parts of base camp set-up.

Every Capax comes with a touchscreen control system, but the higher trims have larger screens and more options Exodus Rigs

That style of automation will continue to guide Capax residents' stay, offering touchscreen and smartphone control of available features like chassis leveling, air conditioning, interior and exterior lighting and more. The flagship model even promises a remote-controlled trailer valet system similar to what we saw recently from Bowlus.

Most campers come with either an indoor or outdoor kitchen, but lately we've been seeing some that pack both. And why not give yourself the ability to cook comfortably in both clear and inclement weather, or to create bigger multi-chef meals using two separate cooking areas?

The outdoor kitchen includes a triple-burner stove, sink and plenty of work space Exodus Rigs

The Capax has a slide-out exterior kitchen with triple-burner stove, sink and extendable worktop, along with an indoor kitchen block with dual-burner gas stove/sink combo, microwave and Dometic fridge. The supply and spice cabinets can be accessed from inside and out, with the outer drop-down hatch serving as an extra worktop/table space.

An indoor/outdoor kitchen is one thing, but an indoor/outdoor beverage bar? That's not something you see on many (any?) RVs. Exodus integrates an insulated cooler box into the driver-side seat back of its dining sofa, easily accessed via a hinged lid while sitting inside. Bringing the fun outside, the cooler can be raided through a side hatch, with a separate hatch accessing the bottle opener/accessories drawer.

One of the Capax's slick features, the indoor/outdoor-access icebox ensures a cold beverage is always close by Exodus Rigs

Beyond its integrated drinks cooler, the rear dining lounge's sofa transforms with the drop-down table into the primary king bed. The bunk room at the opposite end of the trailer has a pair of bunk beds, including a lower bunk that expands into the front storage cabinet for more space. The two sleeping areas combine to create enough space for four to five people.

The TV pops up at the push of a button and retracts away just as easily when not in use Exodus Rigs

During the day, the bunk room can transform into an office with desk. The trailer stays connected via an available satellite communications package and onboard Wi-Fi booster. Up to 400 Ah of lithium battery power and a 3,000-W inverter ensure that work, life and play equipment keep running smoothly, drawing in charging power from up to four solar panels.

Exodus doesn't forget the always-important bathroom, carving out what it calls a semi-dry bathroom. Unlike the tiny wet bathrooms that make you essentially shower atop the toilet, Exodus' oversized wet bath has a large shower floor that leaves plenty of legroom for the toilet and standing room in front of the sink.

Much larger than some wet bathroom closets, the Capax's semi-dry bathroom has a little elbow room Exodus Rigs

Stepping back outside, the rear of the trailer houses a workshop space, perfect for fixing up trailer components or tweaking sports gear ahead of the day's adventure. Here you'll find a tool storage cabinet with fold-down worktop access door, two long storage drawers, a compressor hook-up for an air hose, and a tall cabinet capable of storing fishing rods, rifles and other oversized kit.

Other Capax features of note include an electric-retractable TV in the dining lounge, a sound system, a Dirt Devil central vacuum system, a metal rear spare tire cover that doubles as a low camp table, a dust suppression system, and a surveillance and backup cam system. The trailer rides on 16-in aluminum wheels attached to a riveted aluminum chassis and has electric brakes for added stopping power.

Around back, Exodus provides a mini-workshop with tools, work space and a tall gear cabinet - the badged silver plate in the middle is the spare tire cover that becomes a small side table Exodus Rigs

Exodus announced the launch of the Capax this month, and the trailer is available to order now. The flagship Platinum trim includes all of the aforementioned features and options and carries an MSRP of US$160,000. The mid-tier SE and entry-level S start at $145,000 and $120,000, respectively, and cut down on features like the trailer valet, entertainment system and satellite equipment, and solar charging and battery capacity. For a more complete breakdown of the features of each trim level, Exodus offers a handy comparison tool. Exodus is also developing add-on upgrades, such as a "survival package," "four-seasons package" and "premium package."

Ordinarily, we'd drop a quick promo, of which Exodus has a few, but this slow-rolling six-minute video does a much better job highlighting all the unique features of the trailer, so here it is:

Introducing the Exodus Capax: Luxury and Innovation Combined

Source: Exodus Rigs

