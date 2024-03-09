Bowlus' rugged, tech-loaded Rivet camper reinvents "entry level"

Known for some of the shiniest, most expensive camping trailers money can buy, Bowlus has been slowly moving downmarket the past couple years – from ultra-premium to premium, if you will. It started in early 2023 with the Heritage Edition and continues in early 2024 with the all-new Rivet. Rather than merely cutting features to create a simpler, cheaper trailer, Bowlus has reimagined its caravan experience around the type of young, tech-savvy first-time buyer it hopes to woo. The Rivet features a loaded off-grid electrical system, available self-propulsion technology with remote-controlled parking, and an off-road package with lifted suspension and all-terrain tires.

Rather than slotting in under or above the Heritage Edition, the Rivet essentially replaces it, carrying the same $165,000 MSRP the Heritage wore before it was discontinued. The Rivet definitely changes things up over the Heritage, though, showing a return to the shinier look Bowlus has traditionally lavished on its aluminum trailers.

The Rivet includes an 8-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery and an optional 17-lb LPG tank Bowlus

"Rivet" is one of the most fitting product names we've seen in a while, alluding both to Bowlus' long heritage of riveted aluminum construction, dating back to the original Road Chiefs of the 1930s, and the more exciting, riveting appeal of what the company declares as its "most rugged travel trailer."

Bowlus backs that ruggedness claim up with a 3-in suspension lift and pair of Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. We still have a little trouble imagining the 25.3-foot (7.7-m) museum-grade alu-zeppelin shadowing a Wrangler Rubicon down a super-gnarly faint track into the wild, but the Rivet is more prepared for whatever route adventurers decide to pull it over.

The Bowlus Rivet and Land Rover Defender should become very close friends Bowlus

More than an "off-road" trailer, though, the Rivet feels like an off-grid trailer with the extra tread and grit to get to remote, hard-to-reach off-grid camping spots. Its standard 8-kWh lithium battery is quadruple the size of the standard battery the Heritage launched with a year ago and the same size as the pack on the latest higher-tier Terra Firma. In conjunction with the 3,000-W pure sine inverter, that gives the trailer the ability to run all its appliances, even heating and air conditioning, off battery alone. Up to 660 watts of solar help keep the battery running as long as possible.

The newly available AeroMove option allows for remote-controlled parking and maneuvering Bowlus

We wouldn't have expected to see an all-new feature launched on an entry level Bowlus model, but the California company adds an available AeroMove system to give the Rivet some convenient self-driving. This motor drive is operated via remote control, helping anyone from first-time caravaners to experienced hands maneuver the trailer into tight campsites or parking spots without the tow vehicle, much like the prototype system Airstream was playing around with a couple years ago. The system, a $10,000 option, can tank-turn the trailer 360 degrees, manage steep grades and parallel park better than the average suburbanite.

And like Airstream, Bowlus has the video proof:

Bowlus AeroMove™ Demonstration

Inside, the Rivet is laid out in standard Bowlus style, starting at the rear with a double bed that conforms to the bullet-shaped tail. Step out of the bedroom, and you're immediately surrounded by the dry bathroom – the teak floored shower room on the left, the toilet room and sink on the right.

The sofa lounge amidships has a dinette with two seats on one side, a long sofa on the other. Each of those units converts into a single bed to create space for a total of four onboard overnight occupants. The galley is located at the front, filled out by a dual-burner induction cooktop, 88-L compressor fridge/freezer, microwave, sink and composite countertops. The front door from the kitchen steps out onto a small deck atop the tow frame, the perfect place to get a feel for the weather while sipping morning coffee.

Looking back from the Rivet's front kitchen Bowlus

Additional onboard appliances and equipment include hydronic heating plus radiators, a water heating system, vented air conditioning, a 72-L fresh water tank and a 79-L gray water tank. The trailer has a 2,800-lb (1,270-kg) base weight and a 3,500-lb (1,587-kg) gross vehicle weight rating for a payload of 700 lb (317 kg).

The Rivet is available for preorder now with a $100 refundable deposit. While the Rivet's technical base price is $165,000, Bowlus estimates that buyers can bring that price down to $148,500 after the US federal tax credit for residential clean energy. The credit covers 30 percent of the cost of residential clean energy equipment, and in this case applies to the Rivet's solar charging and lithium battery storage. Because this represents only a part of the final Bowlus trailer price and can vary based on options, buyers will want to request the exact pricing information from Bowlus ahead of trailer delivery in order to file for the credit.

Source: Bowlus

