Fargo glamper cabins camp out on land, wheels and water

If there's one thing the growth of glamping, overlanding and #vanlife has proven, it's that camping means very different things to different people. For some, it's as simple as spending the night in a tent or under the open sky, miles away from the next human being. For others, it's a rustic-chic cabin on the grounds of a crowded amenity-packed vacation resort. Australia's Fargo Elite Cabins reaches out to several different styles of camper and outdoor explorer with a single product: a sleek, modern cabin that can be a motorhome, camping trailer, houseboat or semi-permanent wilderness retreat. The self-contained cabin tailors outdoor living to each customer by pairing with a foundation, trailer, truck chassis or catamaran hulls, bringing along glamping comfort that includes front and rear decks for taking in the scenery.

At its most basic, the Fargo cabin is a modern, 16.7-foot-long (5.1-m) composite living module. Buyers can order it empty and furnish it themselves or work with Fargo to build a partially or fully outfitted floor plan. The layout of the 135-sq-ft (12.5-sq-m) cabin will vary depending upon customer-selected options, but in one basic spec, it includes a full-width rear dry bathroom, central living area/bedroom, and front kitchenette and dining nook. The sofa converts to a double bed at night, and buyers can also add extra beds for a total of four sleeping berths. Those who don't mind a wet bathroom can gain some extra living space by cutting the bathroom in half. Fargo says the cabin also offers more than 1,000 liters of underfloor storage space.

One of the standard base floor plans includes a full-width rear dry bathroom, central living area/bedroom and front kitchen/dining area Fargo Elite Cabins

Each Fargo cabin offers plenty of light thanks to front and rear doors and windows on every side. Those looking to enjoy more can step out onto the available front and rear decks. Decks have become commonplace in concept campers like the Hymer Vision Venture and Knaus Caravisio trailer, as well as production models like the Bowlus On The Road 26 Edition, but usually occupy only the rear of the RV. Fargo puts small decks at both the front and rear, essentially doubling the amount of available open-air level ground. front and rear ends. Each deck is compact but large enough for a couple to enjoy cocktails and conversation as the sun drops behind the mountains or into the vast blue of the ocean.

The Fargo is designed for convenient travel, but it can also be planted on the ground and used as a more stationary retreat Fargo Elite Cabins

Billed as "exactly the space you need, at precisely the location you need it," the Fargo Elite cabin can be further readied for specific styles of travel and adventure. Fargo offers it as both a camping trailer and houseboat, and interested buyers can also mount it to a foundation or truck chassis, making it a versatile mobile shelter that travels and shelters however its owner prefers. The caravan version slides a dual-axle aluminum trailer below the cabin, weighing in at 3,968 lb (1,800 kg) and measuring about 26 feet (7.9 m) from tongue to rear-end.

The Fargo houseboat combines the cabin with foam-filled catamaran hulls, creating a floating cabin with dual sundecks. This model makes use of the corner wet bath layout, reserving the front corner for the helm station. It measures 21.3 feet (6.5 m) long and weighs 4,189 lb (1,900 kg). It's designed to be powered by a 20- to 90-hp outboard motor (sold separately) and transported via boat trailer or internationally in a 40-foot (12.1-m) shipping container.

On the water with Fargo Elite Cabins Fargo Elite Cabins

Fargo pricing begins at AU$38,995 (approx. US$26,650) for the cabin alone and is sure to rise steadily once you start adding options inside and below.

Source: Fargo Elite Cabins