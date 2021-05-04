Pint-sized portable projector entertains with sights and sounds at camp

Portable projectors can be a great way to bring folks together for an evening's entertainment at camp, but you don't want to be hauling something heavy and bulky. The Filmatic 1080p projector is not only small and light, but can also serve as a lantern and a Bluetooth speaker.

The Filmatic has the look of an old box camera or hand lamp used by WW2 air raid wardens, with a design that was inspired by armored vehicles. The unit measures just 2.7 x 2.2 x 2.8 in (60 x 50 x 70 mm) and weighs in at 7.1 oz (200 g), so it won't take up too much room in the backpack on the way to camp. It's rugged all-metal chassis is IPX6 water- and drop-resistant too, and it features a useful 300-lumens lamp on the bottom.

The boxy Filmatic projector is small, light and durable Man Ching Patty LEE

The DLP projector part of the equation boasts Full HD resolution and can throw up to 120 diagonal inches, can manage 200 ANSI lumens for movie watching when daylight starts to fade, and is reported to have 2,000:1 contrast, autofocus and auto keystone correction onboard as well.

It runs Android 8.0, which allows access to thousands of familiar apps, including YouTube and Netflix, but if you've no mobile data left or can't get a signal you can store content on a compatible memory card and pop that in the slot.

The projector sports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, with support for Airplay and Miracast, and a USB-C port for direct connection to mobile devices. There are two 3-W speakers built in to allow the unit to serve as an all-in-one entertainment hub, or as a Bluetooth speaker when visuals are not needed.

The Filmatic serves as portable 1080p projector, Bluetooth speaker and outdoor lantern Man Ching Patty LEE

The 5,000-mAh battery is reported good for up to 2.5 hours per charge, and heat from operation is dissipated to each side of the aluminum alloy shell, which allows this projector to run without a fan. It will come with a wireless remote, or it can be controlled using switches on the unit itself.

The design team is currently on its third prototype, and is now raising production funds on Kickstarter. Pledges start at HKD 2,635 (about US$340), and if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August.

Source: Kickstarter