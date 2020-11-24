© 2020 New Atlas
Goat modular cooler packs survival gear along with food and drink

By C.C. Weiss
November 24, 2020
The Goat Hub 70 cooler comes with a storage twist
The Hub 70 is the base of GoatBox Co's modular food/gear storage system
The Hub 70 is the base of GoatBox Co's modular food/gear storage system
The "Charger" package comes with a Can loaded for vehicle battery charging
The "Charger" package comes with a Can loaded for vehicle battery charging
The Goat Hub 70 packs in food, drinks and ice like any cooler but saves a little organized space for other important outdoor/camping gear
The Goat Hub 70 packs in food, drinks and ice like any cooler but saves a little organized space for other important outdoor/camping gear
The "Basic Shelter" Can packs emergency shelter gear, including a tarp and emergency blanket/ponchos
The "Basic Shelter" Can packs emergency shelter gear, including a tarp and emergency blanket/ponchos
The $1,600 "Kitchen Sink" gives you a bit of everything, including pods loaded with nutrition, shelter, hydration, first aid and more
The $1,600 "Kitchen Sink" gives you a bit of everything, including pods loaded with nutrition, shelter, hydration, first aid and more
The Rack keeps gear Cans organized and ready to grab and go in your garage or home workshop
The Rack keeps gear Cans organized and ready to grab and go in your garage or home workshop
The Rack can be purchased on its own or bundled with other Goat gear
The Rack can be purchased on its own or bundled with other Goat gear
Goat Hub 70 cooler ready for emergency jumpstarting
Goat Hub 70 cooler ready for emergency jumpstarting
Let Goat preload the Cans or get them empty and load them with what's important to you
Let Goat preload the Cans or get them empty and load them with what's important to you
Cans at the ready in the Goat Rack
Cans at the ready in the Goat Rack
Goat is aiming its system at campers, hunters, outdoor chefs and other demographics
Goat is aiming its system at campers, hunters, outdoor chefs and other demographics
Goat teamed with MyMedic on a first aid Can
Goat teamed with MyMedic on a first aid Can
The "Hygiene" kit helps with the sometimes difficult tasks of pooping and showering in the wilderness
The "Hygiene" kit helps with the sometimes difficult tasks of pooping and showering in the wilderness
The Cans have a food-safe body and a flip top
The Cans have a food-safe body and a flip top
The Goat Hub 70 starts at $400 without the Cans and $500 with them
The Goat Hub 70 starts at $400 without the Cans and $500 with them
The included cargo net adds extra storage on the front
The included cargo net adds extra storage on the front
Rope handles
Rope handles
The Cans are easy to stash and remove
The Cans are easy to stash and remove
Goat Rack
Goat Rack
With camping and outdoor adventure becoming a pillar of the "new normal," we've seen some interesting evolutions of the cooler in 2020, from precisely regulated vacuum boxes to roll-anywhere electric fridge/freezers. With just weeks left to go in the year, another interesting cooler design is making its debut. Fitted at all four corners with removable gear pods, the rugged new Goat Box Hub 70 can pack everything from water purification and fire-starting gear to BBQ rubs and seasonings right alongside your ice-covered food and beverage.

It turns out 2020 isn't just the host year of Goat BoxCo's launch, it's an inspiration behind it. "If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is unpredictable," said company founder Jack Robbins. "Our mission at Goat is to equip people everywhere with the smart tools and essentials they need to live ready."

That means pushing the cooler beyond mere icebox and making it a gear box and campsite hub. The Hub 70 looks like your typical modern cooler in a number of ways — heavy-duty rotomolded construction, thick clasp closures and rope handles — but differs dramatically in form. Instead of your basic rectangular box, the Hub 70 extends out at the corners via turrets, each of which has a slot to accommodate a gear storage Can.

The tall, slim Cans are built from a transparent polycarbonate and include a hinged lid with beefy handle. Each Can holds whatever the Hub owner considers most essential, and with four of them for a single cooler, there's plenty of carry capability. Load them with condiments, utensils, survival gear, tools, camping accessories or whatever else you can stuff inside. For loose gear that might not quite fit in a Can, Goat BoxCo also includes a detachable cargo net for the front of the Hub cooler.

To highlight how versatile the Can system is, Goat BoxCo has partnered with more than 20 different brands to offer pre-loaded Cans and bundles. Options include a "General Nutrition" Can with backpacking meals and basic cookware, a "Basic Hydration" Can with water filter, purification tablets, collapsible water bottles and electrolyte tabs, a "Favorite Flavors" Can with rubs and sauces, and a "Basic Shelter" Can with a tarp, tent stakes and emergency ponchos.

Another interesting available component of the Goat Box system is the Rack, a compact rotomolded shelf that holds eight Cans. Keep it in your garage with the rest of your camping gear and the Cans are always ready to grab, load and go.

As far as basic specs go, the Hub 70 offers 59 liters of interior storage and weighs 42.2 lb (19.1 kg). Goat BoxCo estimates ice retention of between 8 and 10 days.

The idea of merging cooler and gear storage is interesting, but we're not sold on the odd Hub shape. It's definitely eye-catching, but it seems inefficient and won't pack nearly as neatly in the trunk as a basic box, a fact that can make a difference when loading in all kinds of camping and sports gear.

Goat BoxCo offers the Hub system in both a la carte pieces and comprehensive packages. The basic cooler without Cans is available for US$400, while the cooler with four empty Cans is $500. Individual Cans price in at $30, and the empty Rack is $100. Prices rise all the way up to the $1,600 "Kitchen Sink" package, which puts together the Hub, Rack, eight Cans filled with individual kits and accessories, four empty Cans, and a few extras including a ratchet-strap tie-down kit.

Source: Goat BoxCo

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
