Furrion rolls out solar-ready eRove off-grid cooler fridge

Furrion was one of the most memorable faces of CES 2019, thanks in large part to its Adonis smart yacht but also because of smaller, humbler products like the Rova off-grid fridge/freezer. After nearly two years, Furrion is ready to bring the wheeled, battery-swapping, wireless-charging Rova to market as the eRove. Perfect for overland rigs, boats, campgrounds, off-grid cabins and more, the electrified compressor cooler can be used with or without power for a week or two at a time, or paired with the available solar kit and run indefinitely.

The 12-V eRove looks much like it did at CES 2019, but there's more of it. The roller fridge now offers 46 liters of capacity versus the 36 it had in 2019. That means it can now carry roughly 72 cans instead of the 48 cans Furrion advertised for the Rova.

The available ePod battery drops into the battery compartment to turn the eRove into a self-powered off-grid compressor fridge; the second compartment can store a backup ePod Furrion

The big thing that separates the eRove from typical fridge-freezers that remain hard-wired to their base recreational vehicle is the available 114-Ah ePod lithium battery pack that pops in and out. This allows the eRove to stray from the vehicle without losing its electric cooling capacity.

Furrion says that the ePod battery offers around five days of cooling power per charge, and those who need more can add the 100-W aluminum-framed solar panel with kickstand to run the cooler indefinitely during fair weather. There's also a dry storage compartment at the front of the cooler large enough to hold a spare ePod. The cooler can also plug in and draw power from an AC wall outlet or DC vehicle outlet.

Furrion eRove wireless charging Furrion

Using the touch-sensitive controls on the command panel, eRove owners can set the temperature between -8 °F and 50 °F (-22 and 10 °C). They can also charge devices off the ePod battery, connecting via multiple USB ports and a 10-W wireless charging dock on top.

Helping move the cooler from vehicle to campsite or picnic table is an optional detachable mini-chassis with 10-in wheels built to roll over level and uneven ground. A retractable handle makes the cooler easier to pull, and Furrion's "Vibrationsmart" wheel design helps to keep it rolling naturally over bumps without the risk of flat tires a pneumatic tire design like the Rovr Rollr brings. The handle also serves as a frame to hold the removable cutting board/serving tray.

Using the Furrion eRove with ice makes for a low-tech, long-lasting cooler solution without the need to mess with power Furrion

Those who want to keep things simple can also power down completely, fill the eRove with ice and use it like a traditional ice cooler, not something every fridge/freezer can do. The pressure-injected foam insulated body keeps the cooler chilled on ice for up to 10 days.

Furrion launches the eRove via Indiegogo today, offering the basic cooler (no ePod battery or wheels) for a pledge level of US$799. The Adventure Pack adds the wheel kit and single ePod battery pack for a $1,049 pledge. The Off-Grid Kit packs the deepest power reserve with two ePod batteries, the solar kit and the plug-and-play power station for $1,899. Deliveries will begin in February 2021 if all moves along according to plan.

eRove cooler, ePod batteries, ePod power station (left to right) Furrion

Source: Furrion

