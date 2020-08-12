GSI lights the fire on its ultra-slim, lightweight camping stove

Earlier this year, GSI Outdoors introduced the Pinnacle Pro stove, the thinnest dual-burner car camping stove our eyes have ever landed upon. With a few quick folds, the Pinnacle Pro goes from a slim, easy-carry package to a full-firing cooktop. The planned June launch got delayed by everyone's favorite neighborhood pandemic, but GSI has now turned to crowdfunding to get this sleek stove onto teardrop trailer countertops and campground tabletops everywhere.

GSI spent four years developing what it calls the market's thinnest high-performance dual-burner camping stove, debuting the Pinnacle Pro at the 2020 Outdoor + Snow Show back in January ... which feels like a previous lifetime, after the way the rest of the year has gone.

The stove packs down under 1.5 in (3.8 cm) thick, growing into a fully functional dual-burner stove using fold-out legs and a swing-up cooking grate. It hooks up to a 16-oz propane canister and offers 11,000 BTU of output per burner.

GSI Outdoors gives car campers and vehicle adventurers a slimmer cooking stove option GSI Outdoors

With 20 inches (51 cm) of length and 12.4 inches (31.5 cm) of width rounding out its dimensions, the Pinnacle Pro is compact enough to fit in places other stoves won't. It's not a backpacking stove, but you could certainly carry it on a hiking picnic well away from the parking lot-tethered crowds. GSI puts weight at 9.5 lb (4.3 kg), about half a pound (0.2 kg) lighter than it was estimating earlier this year.

After the turmoil of the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdowns, GSI is getting the Pinnacle Pro back on track through Kickstarter. It's offering the stove with carry case for pledge levels starting at US$175. It's also reaching deeper into its line of cookware and accessories to offer a number of bundles, packaging the Pinnacle Pro with the likes of collapsible silicone pots, Santoku knives, and nesting cookware and dining sets. Pledge levels for those bundles range from $200 to $320, and GSI also has additional a la carte accessory options.

GSI has already soared past its goal with three weeks left to go. If everything keeps moving along as planned (always a big "if" these days), deliveries will begin in February 2021.

Source: GSI Outdoors

