Expandable wood truck camper drops off to serve as two-story tiny hut

Dutch company Haaks has created one of the latest mobile living solutions that blurs the line between motorhome and tiny home. Its wood-clad Opperland camper easily slides off the flatbed truck that carries it to camp, planting firmly on hydraulic legs to serve as a cozy wilderness cabin for nature lovers and adventurers. A pop-up roof transforms it from truck-friendly box to two-story tiny house with all the amenities needed to live comfortably in the great outdoors.

Haaks introduced its second camper model, the Niderland, last week, but having been previously unfamiliar with the brand, its original model was the one that really stood out to us. Simply called the Haaks camper when it launched last year, the model has been renamed the Opperland in light of the addition of Haaks camper #2.

The Haaks Opperland camper packs into a normal box shape for travel Haaks

The 158 x 90 x 99-in (400 x 228 x 252-cm) Opperland fits neatly on its Fiat Ducato base chassis like any basic motorhome box, but it packs a little hidden space for roomier camping. Upon arrival, the triangular pop-up roof resting neatly over the upper rear corner of the box rises up to create a two-story home, whether the Opperland is on the truck or on the ground. For the latter, hydraulic legs lift the camper up off the Ducato, allowing the vehicle to be driven forward out from under the camper. The camper then gets lowered down close to the ground and leveled out, readying quickly for indoor/outdoor living. The Ducato, meanwhile, is free to work as a lighter, more maneuverable flatbed truck during the day. Here's a quick minute-long animation of how the magic happens:

Haaks animatie

With the bedroom pushed upstairs, the Opperland's lower level is free to serve as a spacious living area. The dinette is located just inside the large tailgate, offering the possibility of breezy, fresh-air dining. Next to it, the kitchen block includes a sink and an induction cooktop powered by the 360-Ah onboard lithium-ion battery. An 81-L fridge/freezer is located on the opposite wall. The staircase is at the front end of the kitchen block, and the small bathroom with toilet and shower is tucked away in the front corner on the opposite side.

The Opperland expands to create a sleeping loft above the lower lower living area with compact staircase Haaks

Upstairs, a 71 x 79-in (180 x 200-cm) double bed fills out the floor space, illuminated by a light mounted near the apex of the pitched roof. This upper level serves the role of a fancier, hard-sided version of the pop-up sleeper roofs common on camper vans.

Haaks second model, the Niderland, still rides on a Ducato chassis but does not dismount or expand, serving as a simpler, more traditional motorhome. The Niderland floor plan is similar to the Opperland's, but without a second floor, it packs its 71 x 79-in double bed against the front wall. The kitchen is on the opposite side as compared to the Opperland, a dresser across from it and a toilet room next to it.

Haaks Niderland motorhome Haaks

The Haaks Opperland starts at €129,983 (approx. US$143,375), and the Niderland at €98,665 (US$108,825). Both models are based on the Fiat Ducato 3.5T chassis with 146-hp 2.3-liter Multijet diesel engine, six-speed manual transmission, 5-in touchscreen Uconnect infotainment system and rear air suspension. Each model includes 45-L fresh and waste water tanks, a Victron inverter and a Truma water heater.

Haaks builds its campers to order and works with customers to personalize the layout and equipment. It can also build on an alternative customer-selected chassis, noting that some buyers might prefer a more eco-friendly powertrain, such as a CNG or electric.

Source: Haaks Camper (Dutch)