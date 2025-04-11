Sub-5-lb flat hammock tent doesn't make you lie like a banana

Six years ago, we first heard about a lie-flat, lightweight hammock tent called the Haven. In 2022, a tougher, heavier Haven Safari model was added to the lineup. Its designers have now switched back and gone lighter and more compact than ever, with the ultra-packable Haven Spectre.

Like its predecessors, the Spectre is manufactured by Utah-based outdoors company Haven Tents. It is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The big selling point of all the models is the fact that even though they hang between two trees like a hammock, their floor and included inflatable mattress remain flat. This feat is achieved via a combination of internal spreader bars and structural arcs. The important thing is, you don't have to assume a curved banana-like position when sleeping in them.

The Spectre Tent is designed to accommodate a single occupant Haven Tents

Created specifically for weight- and space-conscious backpackers, the Spectre builds upon the design of Haven's most popular model, the XL.

Whereas that tent has denier panels, however, the Spectre's semi-transparent panels are made of Monolite mesh. Other weight-reducing features include carbon fiber spreader bars, 33%-lighter tree straps, and a lighter Silpoly rainfly (which is upgradable to stronger Dyneema).

As a result, the whole single-occupant rig (mattress included) is claimed to tip the scales at just 4.55 lb (2 kg) and pack down to a bundle measuring 15 x 6 x 6 inches (38 x 16 x 16 cm). It can support a maximum load of 285 lb (130 kg).

The mesh panels allow users to see their surroundings, although the rainfly can be pulled down for privacy or windproofing as needed Haven Tents

Some of the Spectre's other features include multiple mesh interior pockets; an internal ridgeline for hanging flashlights, bags, etc; an external gear sling for footwear or whatnot; and the ability to be set up on the ground, with third-party trekking poles providing support.

Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$383 will get you a Haven Spectre tent of your own – the planned retail price is $479.

Press Release: Haven Spectre Kickstarter

Source: Kickstarter

