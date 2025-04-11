Sub-5-lb flat hammock tent doesn't make you lie like a banana
Six years ago, we first heard about a lie-flat, lightweight hammock tent called the Haven. In 2022, a tougher, heavier Haven Safari model was added to the lineup. Its designers have now switched back and gone lighter and more compact than ever, with the ultra-packable Haven Spectre.
Like its predecessors, the Spectre is manufactured by Utah-based outdoors company Haven Tents. It is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.
The big selling point of all the models is the fact that even though they hang between two trees like a hammock, their floor and included inflatable mattress remain flat. This feat is achieved via a combination of internal spreader bars and structural arcs. The important thing is, you don't have to assume a curved banana-like position when sleeping in them.
Created specifically for weight- and space-conscious backpackers, the Spectre builds upon the design of Haven's most popular model, the XL.
Whereas that tent has denier panels, however, the Spectre's semi-transparent panels are made of Monolite mesh. Other weight-reducing features include carbon fiber spreader bars, 33%-lighter tree straps, and a lighter Silpoly rainfly (which is upgradable to stronger Dyneema).
As a result, the whole single-occupant rig (mattress included) is claimed to tip the scales at just 4.55 lb (2 kg) and pack down to a bundle measuring 15 x 6 x 6 inches (38 x 16 x 16 cm). It can support a maximum load of 285 lb (130 kg).
Some of the Spectre's other features include multiple mesh interior pockets; an internal ridgeline for hanging flashlights, bags, etc; an external gear sling for footwear or whatnot; and the ability to be set up on the ground, with third-party trekking poles providing support.
Assuming the Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$383 will get you a Haven Spectre tent of your own – the planned retail price is $479.
Source: Kickstarter
