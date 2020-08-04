Futuristic folding knife would look at home on the Starship Enterprise

With so many knives on the market these days it takes something a little out there to catch our eye, and the latest from Oregon-based gear-maker CRKT is one that certainly fits the bill. The Hirin is a spear-point blade with a heavy sci-fi flavour, and an ability to fold in and out of its dramatically designed handle with a flick of a finger.

The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara, while the production is being handled in Maniago, Italy. The handle crafted out of two-tone 6AL4V titanium features sizable cutouts to help keep weight low for its size, at 5.9 oz (167 g), but also give the knife the appearance of an alien hand tool. Or perhaps an alien spaceship. Or perhaps both.

The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade of the Hirin lends itself more to piercing tasks rather than slicing or sawing



The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade lends itself more to piercing tasks than slicing or sawing. This might make the Hirin the kind of tool that comes in handy on a hunting expedition or hike where self-defence is a concern, should you be trekking through grizzly bear territory, for example.

The blade itself is made from M390 steel and brings the knife’s total length to 8.7 in (22 cm) when open. It swings on a ball bearing pivot system that works with a linear lock mechanism to secure the blade within the handle when not in use, and allows for it to be open and closed with one finger.

The Hirin's blade can be opened with a single finger

CRKT will be doing a limited run of 500 Hirin knives, priced at US$250 apiece. If you do intend on purchasing one, we’d advise double checking your local laws regarding knives to make sure all is above board.

You can check out the shot promo video for the Hirin below.

Introducing HIRIN™, designed by Dew Hara.

Source: CRKT