© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Futuristic folding knife would look at home on the Starship Enterprise

By Nick Lavars
August 04, 2020
Futuristic folding knife would...
The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara
The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara
View 7 Images
The latest knife from Oregon-based gear-maker CRKT stands out from the crowd
1/7
The latest knife from Oregon-based gear-maker CRKT stands out from the crowd
CRKT will be doing a limited run of 500 Hirin knives
2/7
CRKT will be doing a limited run of 500 Hirin knives
The Hirin's blade can be opened with a single finger
3/7
The Hirin's blade can be opened with a single finger
The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara
4/7
The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara
The Hirin knife has a total length to 8.7 in (22 cm) when open
5/7
The Hirin knife has a total length to 8.7 in (22 cm) when open
The Hirin's handle crafted out of two-tone 6AL4V titanium features sizable cutouts to help keep weight low
6/7
The Hirin's handle crafted out of two-tone 6AL4V titanium features sizable cutouts to help keep weight low
The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade of the Hirin lends itself more to piercing tasks rather than slicing or sawing
7/7
The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade of the Hirin lends itself more to piercing tasks rather than slicing or sawing
View gallery - 7 images

With so many knives on the market these days it takes something a little out there to catch our eye, and the latest from Oregon-based gear-maker CRKT is one that certainly fits the bill. The Hirin is a spear-point blade with a heavy sci-fi flavour, and an ability to fold in and out of its dramatically designed handle with a flick of a finger.

The Hirin was designed in Japan by renowned knife maker Dew Hara, while the production is being handled in Maniago, Italy. The handle crafted out of two-tone 6AL4V titanium features sizable cutouts to help keep weight low for its size, at 5.9 oz (167 g), but also give the knife the appearance of an alien hand tool. Or perhaps an alien spaceship. Or perhaps both.

The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade of the Hirin lends itself more to piercing tasks rather than slicing or sawing
The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade of the Hirin lends itself more to piercing tasks rather than slicing or sawing

The smooth, symmetrical spear-point blade lends itself more to piercing tasks than slicing or sawing. This might make the Hirin the kind of tool that comes in handy on a hunting expedition or hike where self-defence is a concern, should you be trekking through grizzly bear territory, for example.

The blade itself is made from M390 steel and brings the knife’s total length to 8.7 in (22 cm) when open. It swings on a ball bearing pivot system that works with a linear lock mechanism to secure the blade within the handle when not in use, and allows for it to be open and closed with one finger.

The Hirin's blade can be opened with a single finger
The Hirin's blade can be opened with a single finger

CRKT will be doing a limited run of 500 Hirin knives, priced at US$250 apiece. If you do intend on purchasing one, we’d advise double checking your local laws regarding knives to make sure all is above board.

You can check out the shot promo video for the Hirin below.

Introducing HIRIN™, designed by Dew Hara.

Source: CRKT

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

OutdoorsKnife
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More