Hobby Maxia camping trailer feels almost too stylish and classy to tow

By C.C. Weiss
August 26, 2021
Hobby Maxia camping trailer fe...
Two simple but effective products of Scandinavian design set forth on an adventure
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM day floor plan
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM day floor plan
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM night floor plan
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM night floor plan
Outside, the Maxia looks like a typical white caravan, albeit with a large tinted front window
Outside, the Maxia looks like a typical white caravan, albeit with a large tinted front window
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM
Hobby Maxia 660 WQM
The Maxia includes an open floor plan with a rear master bed/bath
The Maxia includes an open floor plan with a rear master bed/bath
Hobby mixes neutral and natural colors to help create the Scandinavian-inspired feeling of coziness and well-being it sought
Hobby mixes neutral and natural colors to help create the Scandinavian-inspired feeling of coziness and well-being it sought
Sitting at the Maxia's dining area and enjoying views out the panoramic window and of the TV
Sitting at the Maxia's dining area and enjoying views out the panoramic window and of the TV
A peek inside at the kitchen
A peek inside at the kitchen
The Hobby Maxia was inspired by the land of ice and fjords
The Hobby Maxia was inspired by the land of ice and fjords
The Maxia includes the Hobby Connect touchscreen/smartphone control and monitoring system
The Maxia includes the Hobby Connect touchscreen/smartphone control and monitoring system
After successfully using Scandinavia-influenced design to spruce up its entry-level Beachy, Germany's Hobby has tapped into the sensibilities of Europe's northernmost reaches once again, this time for a flagship caravan. The all-new 2022 Maxia tops Hobby's lineup with a "hygge"-driven design that surrounds campers in an atmosphere that feels like a freshly built downtown apartment, a home-on-the-road in the truest sense.

The latest campers coming out of Europe have all but erased any bad memories of the cheap, plasticky interiors, rotting wood frames, pointy, uncomfortable furnishings, and cramped, awkwardly-constructed spaces from the RVs of yesteryear. This summer alone we've seen residential-grade additions like yacht-derived interiors, dangling lamps and wall sconces, mini-staircases and hotel-room-inspired layouts, pushing RV design closer to actual, cement-in-the-ground full-time homes.

Hobby did it once with the Beachy, a sort of unassuming-but-charming behind-bumper beach bungalow, and it does it again with the Maxia, more of a towable beachfront luxury condo. It explains that its aim with the Maxia family is to transform caravans into "the most beautiful places in the world." It's moving in the right direction.

A peek inside at the kitchen
The Maxia comes in two lengths, and we'll focus here on the range-topping 660 WQM because its extra space really highlights what Hobby is looking to accomplish. Unlike the distinctive look of the Beachy, the 8.3-m (27-ft) Maxia 660 looks quite nondescript from the outside, attractive enough but easily confused with any of dozens of white, dual-axle camping trailers. At least that's what we see in the pictures; Hobby promises a premium look that stands out from the crowd. Maybe that's better appreciated in person.

The one distinguishing exterior feature that does pop out is the massive dual-pane panoramic window spilling down the front end. This window is best appreciated from inside the entry door, however, where it serves up big views to be enjoyed from the front kitchen or the dining lounge. The large L-shaped kitchen equips the onboard chef with a "gas on glass" three-burner cooktop with electric-ignition, 157-L Dometic compressor refrigerator, stainless steel sink and corner cabinet with swivel-out pots/pans shelf.

Sitting at the Maxia's dining area and enjoying views out the panoramic window and of the TV
The chef need only take a few steps back to serve his or her creations, as the dining area with U-shaped sofa is just behind the kitchen, separated from the end of the counter by a clear partition. The single-column table drops down at night, and the pillows reshuffle into a 79 x 49-in (200 x 124-cm) bed. The window behind the sofa joins the dual-part front window in offering a sweeping view outside, while an available flat-panel TV hangs neatly inside an illuminated wall recess opposite the lounge.

The open floor plan leads to a rear master bedroom with 78 x 55-in (199 x 140-cm) island bed flanked by storage closets. Conveniently for master bedroom occupants (but not so much anyone else), the full-width dry bathroom fills out the rearmost section of the caravan interior behind the bedroom.

The Maxia includes an open floor plan with a rear master bed/bath
Hobby's single black/walnut decor package pulls the open space together with a mix of cool neutrals and warm, wood-look trim. It definitely looks much more inviting and homey than the typical camping trailer or small motorhome.

Mixed within and behind its upscale decor, the Maxia 660 WQM includes a full electrical system, Truma Combi heater/water heater, 47-L fresh water tank, 23.5-L removable, rollable waste water tank, and Hobby Connect touchscreen- and app-based control and monitoring system. An awning hangs outside. The new caravan starts at €34,950 (approx. US$41,125), and Hobby will be displaying it alongside the rest of its 2022 line at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon starting on Friday.

Source: Hobby

