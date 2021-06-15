Adorable Beachy camping trailer roams like a motor-less VW surf van

Bringing to mind a classic Volkswagen camper van lurking quietly behind a rocky oceanside outcropping, the new Beachy caravan adds a fresh injection of retro, laid-back sand-and-surf vibes to the modern camper market. In place of a ground-down, tattered 1960s interior, though, the new small trailer hides a surprisingly warm, modern interior inside its crisp, clean shell. No matter if your destination is the sunny coast or the deep, light-deprived forest, the Beachy's every feature inspires relaxation and revelry.

The Beachy debuts as more than just a new trailer, becoming the entry-level caravan brand of German trailer and motorhome group Hobby. The minute you see the trailer's distinctive dual-door exterior or simple, versatile interior, it's clear the new brand is designed to attract youthful, design-minded buyers looking for products that are as fresh and aesthetically focused as they are functional.

Whether the plan is to set up on open sand or deep in the forest, the Beachy caravan makes a comfortable place to stay Beachy/Hobby

We're quite accustomed to seeing brand-new small trailers draw inspiration from classic teardrops, but the Beachy has more of a modernized canned ham look to it, carrying a bit of extra curvature at the rear-end, where the design swings side-to-side rather than downward like a classic ham can. The sleek, modern design effectively catches one's attention without any bright colors, flared fenders or kitschy accessories. The closest modern design with which we can think to compare it is the Coco Lounge from fellow German brand Dethleffs.

The hanging lamps add to the homey interior ambiance Beachy/Hobby

The Beachy exterior is pure and pretty, but what really makes the trailer is an interior that appears uncommonly homey and cozy for an entry-level offering. The cold white of the exterior melts away into a warmer cabin that brings on fabric wall paneling, dangling pendant lamps, ambient area lighting and the outer glow of porthole windows.

The #vanlife-inspired rear hatch that teams with the main side door isn't quite as large as those on other versatile small trailers like the Happier HC1 or Knaus Deseo 400 TR, but it's equally functional, providing a split entry with upper lift-gate and lower half-door. Campers can easily load in long gear like surfboards or bikes or keep the interior empty and uncluttered to enjoy the local scenery and fresh breezes. Just inside the rear hatch, the two side benches flank the dual folding indoor/outdoor dining tables, converting at night into a 200 x 180-cm (79 x 71-in) bed fit for a couple or small family of three.

With more space than a residential queen, the bed sleeps as many as two adults and a child Beachy/Hobby

With each step forward, the interior remains magnificently simple, stashing clothes and cargo in a combination of full-length overhead shelving with bungee retention, collapsible storage bins and under-bench open space. The kitchen block on the front wall brings a 38-L pull-out Dometic fridge and sink plumbed to 13-L fresh and waste water tanks.

The Beachy maintains a gas-free all-electric design out of the box by nixing the gas stove you find in other caravans, selling a portable as an accessory for use atop the counter. In contrast to the many off-grid campers we've seen of late, the Beachy is much more a "grid" camper, meant to be run via shore power. A leisure battery is available optionally for powering onboard essentials like the fridge and lights in outdoor spaces to which wires don't run.

Instead of the corner bathroom occupants find in the similar layout of the higher-priced Dethleffs Coco Lounge, Beachy's leftover front-corner space gets put to use as a walk-in wardrobe, adding even more storage space for the odds and ends of road life. A portable toilet can be added on as an option and stored in this front closet. Strangely, there's no mention of a standard or available outdoor shower, which seems like a natural fit for this beach/watersport-inspired camper.

The walk-in closet next to the kitchen provides plenty of space for clothes, towels, dry food or whatever else needs storing Beachy/Hobby

The specs mentioned above relate to the 508-cm (200-in) Beachy 360 base model, which will start just under €12,000 (approx. US$14,550) when it rolls out to German dealerships in autumn. The greater Beachy lineup will also include the 568-cm (224-in) family-of-three 420 and 598-cm (235-in) family-of-four-sized 450. The model designations relate to camper body lengths (tow bar excluded) of 366, 426 and 456 centimeters (144, 168 and 180 in), respectively. Base weights range from 741 to 823 kg (1,634 to 1,814 lb).

Check out the four-minute video below for more.

The Beachy Story

Source: Beachy

