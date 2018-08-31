Striking, stylish camping trailers are all the rage right now, as the teardrop renaissance continues and unique trailers like the Lume Traveler and Airstream Nest burst forth onto the scene. The latest among these light, youthful tow-alongs is the Dethleffs Coco, a trailer that was but a concept just a year ago and has now matured into a fun, curvy base camp for adventurous couples. The Coco is currently serving as the basis of a forward-thinking electrified concept caravan, but the standard production version is pretty cool, too.

