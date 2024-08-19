Skeletonized titanium multi-hatchet swaps heads for precise chop

Whether you're an all-out survivalist, a tool collector or just a general appreciator of smart, modern design, you'll want to have a look at the new Hyzer modular titanium hatchet from Exceed Designs. Heck, even if you're not any of those things, it still might pique your interest. The compact, ultralight hatchet combines an eye-catching skeletal handle with a modular head system that lets you dial in your chopping power.

Based in Washington State, Exceed Designs is an established knife and EDC accessory maker. With the Hyzer, it steps into the world of larger (but not too large) tools, offering a meticulously crafted ultralight chopping tool for backcountry and backyard wood and fire smiths.

Exceed says it's put close to three years of R&D work into the Hyzer, pursuing a vision of the "ultimate lightweight modular titanium hatchet." It tags its final design as one of the lightest modular hatchets ever made, offerinig loads of customization options.

Exceed spent three years working on the Hyzer to develop a lightweight, high-performance hatchet with rugged durability Exceed Designs

Indeed, the Hyzer looks quite unlike every other hatchet we've seen.

The Hyzer handle starts out as a solid block of 6AL-4V GR5 titanium, which gets machined into its final light, airy skeletal form. Much of the Hyzer's development period was spent finding the right machining process and partner for the handle design, ensuring the proper tolerances necessary for a strength-to-weight and rugged durability meant to last "multiple lifetimes." Exceed covers at least one of those lives with a limited lifetime warranty.

Hyzer owners can switch between various head options using the simple two-piece Torx T10 screws Exceed Designs

In addition to a combination of rugged strength and low weight, the titanium handle also damps vibrations, says Exceed, promising smoother, more comfortable performance.

The handle gets paired with various D2 steel head options that can be quickly swapped via four two-piece Torx T10 screws. Exceed offers several coatings, thicknesses and surface finishes, ensuring that buyers can spec exactly the right head(s) for their needs. A paracord handle wrap is available to add color and grip, and Exceed plans to add additional customization options in the weeks and months ahead.

The Hyzer offers two handle sizes and various paracord color options Exceed Designs

The Hyzer weighs in well under a pound at 13.8 oz (391 g) when equipped with a full-length 9.8-in (25-cm) handle and medium-thick head or 12.3 oz (349 g) in 8.2-in (21-cm) mini-handle length with the same head. That's well lighter than any of the hatchets currently advertised on REI, all of which weigh more than a pound, and quite comparable to SOL's 13.9-oz (394-g) Stoke Camp Hatchet, which is a multitool with flint fire starter, tinder paracord, hex wrenches and a few other functions.

The Hyzer is available now starting at US$182 for the Mini version and $192 for the Full handled model. Different customizations and add-ons increase price from there.

Source: Exceed Designs

