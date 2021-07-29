FireCan offers a forest-friendly alternative to wood-burning campfires

Given how hot and dry much of North America has been this year, traditional campfires are currently banned in many regions. The FireCan offers an alternative, as it's a portable propane-powered fire pit that sits above the ground.

Created by Washington-state-based outdoor gear manufacturer Ignik, the FireCan is basically a heavy-duty steel box that gets hooked up to a user-supplied 5- or 20-lb propane tank.

It features mesh sides that allow for better heat output and visibility of the flames; a heat-resistant powder coating; a handle-equipped metal cover that is clamped on for transit; a propane hose and brass connectors that can be stowed inside the main box when not needed; and four legs that hold the box off the ground when it's in use, but that can otherwise be folded up underneath.

The FireCan will sell for US$199.99 Ignik

According to Ignik, the device meets CSA and UL safety standards, and should be "allowable for use during burn bans when contained propane flame is allowed." Additionally, even when bans aren't in effect, it still burns much cleaner than a traditional campfire, produces no ash, and is considerably easier to both start and extinguish … plus, of course, no one has to go hunting for dry wood.

The FireCan measures 12 inches tall by 7.5 in wide by 6 in deep (305 by 191 by 152 mm) and weighs 10 lb (4.5 kg). It will be available as of this fall (Northern Hemisphere), priced at US$199.99.

Source: Ignik via GearJunkie

