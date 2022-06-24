Kakmom multitool sneaks 12 functions into a budget-friendly package
Some multitools come to market as finely-tuned Ferraris with premium materials and precisely engineered edges, and others are more like go-karts that simply get you where you need to go. The newly introduced Kakmom is a good example of a more budget-friendly option, which jumps into the mix at a lower price point than most but still offers plenty of functionality.
The Kakmom is a stainless steel everyday carry multitool for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping or fishing, and features a folding hinged design akin to a Leatherman. This sees most of its tools fan outwards from its frame, aside from the set of pliers featured up top.
Onboard is a regular knife, flathead and Philips head screwdrivers, file, saw, letter opener, punch knife, can opener and bottle opener. These are built into the Kakmom's 10.5-oz (297-g) stainless steel body, which has a length of 165 mm (6.5 in) when in use and 105 mm (4.1 in) when closed.
The Kakmom is designed to be usable with one hand, and features a safety locking mechanism to secure its tools during use. While it is compact enough to slip into a pocket or toss into a bag, it also comes with an included nylon pouch that can be attached to a belt for easy carry.
Kakmom's creators have taken to Kickstarter to raise funds for production, with the early pledges of US$29 available at the time of writing. Shipping is slated for September this year if the campaign runs as planned, while you can check out the promo video below.
Source: Kickstarter
