Kakmom multitool sneaks 12 functions into a budget-friendly package

Some multitools come to market as finely-tuned Ferraris with premium materials and precisely engineered edges, and others are more like go-karts that simply get you where you need to go. The newly introduced Kakmom is a good example of a more budget-friendly option, which jumps into the mix at a lower price point than most but still offers plenty of functionality.

The Kakmom is a stainless steel everyday carry multitool for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping or fishing, and features a folding hinged design akin to a Leatherman. This sees most of its tools fan outwards from its frame, aside from the set of pliers featured up top.

Kakmom features 12 tools, most of which fan outwards from its body Kakmom

Onboard is a regular knife, flathead and Philips head screwdrivers, file, saw, letter opener, punch knife, can opener and bottle opener. These are built into the Kakmom's 10.5-oz (297-g) stainless steel body, which has a length of 165 mm (6.5 in) when in use and 105 mm (4.1 in) when closed.

The Kakmom is designed to be usable with one hand, and features a safety locking mechanism to secure its tools during use. While it is compact enough to slip into a pocket or toss into a bag, it also comes with an included nylon pouch that can be attached to a belt for easy carry.

Kakmom's creators have taken to Kickstarter to raise funds for production, with the early pledges of US$29 available at the time of writing. Shipping is slated for September this year if the campaign runs as planned, while you can check out the promo video below.

Kakmom: A Ultimate 12-In-1 Outdoor Essential EDC Multi-Tool

Source: Kickstarter