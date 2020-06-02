© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Kukrax survival axe takes a tactical tomahawk and makes it curvy

By Nick Lavars
June 01, 2020
Kukrax survival axe takes a ta...
This unique melding of weaponry and survival tools measures 15.75 inches (40 cm) in length
This unique melding of weaponry and survival tools measures 15.75 inches (40 cm) in length
View 4 Images
Tennessee’s Fred Pearson has taken to the outdoor gear market with an interesting take on the trusty survival axe
1/4
Tennessee’s Fred Pearson has taken to the outdoor gear market with an interesting take on the trusty survival axe
Designer Fred Pearson is offering two versions of the Kukrax through his website
2/4
Designer Fred Pearson is offering two versions of the Kukrax through his website
This unique melding of weaponry and survival tools measures 15.75 inches (40 cm) in length
3/4
This unique melding of weaponry and survival tools measures 15.75 inches (40 cm) in length
The Kukrax seeks to combine the best bits of a modern-day tactical tomahawk with the curvy nature of a kukri machete
4/4
The Kukrax seeks to combine the best bits of a modern-day tactical tomahawk with the curvy nature of a kukri machete
View gallery - 4 images

Tennessee’s Fred Pearson has taken to the outdoor gear market with an interesting take on the trusty survival axe. The designer’s Kukrax aims to combine the best bits of a modern-day tactical tomahawk with the curvy nature of a kukri machete, offering a unique and seemingly highly efficient way to cut through your timber.

The Kukrax is intended as a civilian version of the Kukrax Fighting Axe Pearson showed off at an armaments show in in 2018. Both seek to combine the primary functions of a tomahawk or hatchet with the geometry of the kukri, a curved machete used by the Gurkhas of Nepal and India in the 19th century.

This unique melding of old weaponry and modern survival tools measures 15.75 inches (40 cm) in length and is made from full tang carbon steel, finished in black traction powder coating. The blade’s edge, meanwhile, measures six inches (15 cm) long.

The Kukrax seeks to combine the best bits of a modern-day tactical tomahawk with the curvy nature of a kukri machete
The Kukrax seeks to combine the best bits of a modern-day tactical tomahawk with the curvy nature of a kukri machete

The might of the Kukrax was put to the test by historical weapons expert Matt Easton over at his organization’s Youtube channel, where its wood-chopping abilities were compared to that of a regular axe. Easton was left “genuinely astonished” at how quickly the tool cut through the timber, with the curvy nature seeming to offer the perfect leverage, despite the Kukrax's comparatively relatively short stature.

Pearson is offering two versions of the Kukrax through his website, with the 28-oz (800 g) Kukrax Tak Axe featuring a black canvas handle priced at US$250, and the lighter 26-oz (740 g) Kukrax Pak Axe with a walnut handle priced at $240.

Source: Kukrax

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

OutdoorsToolsSurvival
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More