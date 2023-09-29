Lawk One AR Glasses give cyclists and others a double eyeful of info

Some cyclists (or other outdoorsy types) like having access to a lot of information, which is often spread out between different devices. The Lawk One AR Glasses, however, put everything together in one place.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the 80-gram (2.3-oz) splash-resistant glasses are made by Hong Kong startup Lawk. Like most other AR (augmented reality) eyewear, they're linked to an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone via Bluetooth.

The Lawk Ones come with a set of UV380 lenses that block 99.9% of UVA, UVB and UVC ultraviolet rays. They can be swapped out for prescription lenses if desired. A removable visor adds protection from the elements, and better aerodynamics.

Projected onto both lenses is a microLED monochrome display which provides real-time information such as current speed, distance traveled, elapsed time, and calories burned. The display can also show turn-by-turn navigational cues and incoming text messages, along with heart rate and pedaling cadence if wirelessly linked to third-party peripheral devices.

According to the designers, this dual-lens "binocular waveguide" display doesn't produce feelings of vertigo, which can be a problem with displays that are projected onto just one lens.

An example of the Lawk Ones' binocular waveguide display Lawk

Users can additionally listen to music via two open-air speakers in the arms of the glasses, plus they can take calls and make verbal commands using a mic on one side. Those commands (such as "Show directions to get home," etc) are interpreted and responded to via ChatGPT.

It's also possible to shoot digitally stabilized 4K video or 8MP still photos using an integrated 120-degree-lens camera. The Lawk Ones store up to 70 minutes of video (shot in individual 15-, 30- or 60-second clips) which can be overlaid with performance data and downloaded to the app for editing and sharing.

Power is provided by two 150-mAh lithium batteries, a 1-hour charge of which should reportedly be good for a combined runtime of six to eight hours.

Assuming the Lawk One AR Glasses reach production, a pledge of US$349 will get you a set. The planned retail price is $499.

Their features are outlined in the following video.

LAWK ONE：AR Glasses for Outdoor Adventure

Sources: Kickstarter, Lawk

