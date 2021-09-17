Leatherman strips back its Raptor multitool for life-saving scenarios

Leatherman has introduced a new version of its best-selling Raptor Rescue multitool that saves a little on both weight and price. Like others in the series, the streamlined Raptor Response features versatile shears for cutting through different types of material and a few other handy implements, along with a folding design that makes for convenient carry.

The Raptor Rescue shears were originally introduced as a solution for field medics responding to emergency situations, and were actually developed with input from workers in the field. A 5-cm (2-in) ruler featured along one of the stainless steel blades, while a ring cutter, strap cutter, oxygen tank wrench and carbide glass breaker were all packed aboard to help users negotiate sticky situations.

The Raptor Response features stainless steel shears Leatherman

All of these carry over to the stripped back Raptor Response, aside from the carbide glass breaker and strap cutter, while the ring cutter has been moved from the handle to the hinge. These changes combine with slimmer handle grips finished in double ceramic to save 0.3 oz (7 g) and make for a total weight of 5.5 oz (157 g).

The Raptor Response is also a littler shorter than the original, with a total length of 7.25 in (18.4 cm) when open, but is almost a centimeter thicker, with a width of 0.85 in (2.6 cm). Like the original, the shears fold in half for better portability, and feature a lanyard hole and removable pocket clip to offer several carry options.

Available now, the Raptor Response shears are priced at US$70, which is $10 less than the current price for the larger Raptor Rescue shears. You can check out the short promo video below.

Leatherman Raptor Response

Source: Leatherman