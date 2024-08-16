Telescoping lantern is also a flashlight, power bank, work light and more

The Lumina camping lantern certainly packs a lot of features into a small(ish) package. Among other things, it can telescope up and down, serve as a flashlight, charge your devices, and cling to ferromagnetic surfaces.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Lumina has a rectangular body that measures 285 x 75 x 75 mm (11.2 x 2.95 x 2.95 in) when it's all folded up. It reportedly tips the scales at 980 g (2.2 lb).

The device incorporates five light sources: a 3,000-lumen LED beam at the top, along with four 1,600-lumen LED panels, one on each side. When it's being used as a flashlight, it's held horizontally with the beam facing forward and the panels folded in.

The Lumina in flashlight mode Lumina Gear

When it's being used to illuminate a campsite or tent, the Lumina is flipped into a vertical orientation, its four legs are folded out of the bottom, and its LED panels are folded out from the sides. Each panel can be independently angled 180 degrees vertically and swiveled 270 degrees horizontally.

If the lantern is sitting too low, its head (the part with the panels) can be raised via an integrated telescopic pole, taking the panels to a maximum height of 1,100 mm (43.3 in). And if you're worried about it tipping over, each of its legs can be anchored to the ground using an included set of stakes.

The Lumina extends to a maximum height of 1,100 mm (43.3 in) Lumina Gear

What's more, if you need a light source when you're doing something such as working on your car, the Lumina can be stuck to any ferromagnetic surface (vertically or horizontally) via a set of neodymium magnets in its base.

Utilizing pushbutton controls, it's possible to dim each LED panel down to a minimum brightness of 200 lumens. The color temperature of each panel can also be set to one of three modes: Warm, Cool or "Warm-white." There's also an SOS mode, in which all of the panels flash.

Pictured here being staked down, the Lumina has an ABS/polycarbonate body that is IPX5 water-resistant (meaning it can withstand being sprayed from any direction) Lumina Gear

The device's 15,000-mAh lithium battery should be good for anywhere from four to 48 hours of runtime per USB-C charge (we're told that the 48-hour figure is for one panel running at minimum brightness). As an added bonus, the battery can be used to charge or run other gadgets, such as smartphones.

The Lumina is being offered in color choices of earthy walnut (greenish), desert sand (tan) and midnight blue. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$99 will get you one – the planned retail price is $170.

Backers wanting a bit more functionality can opt for an add-on 20-watt Bluetooth speaker module, for an extra $29.

The lantern is demonstrated in the following video.

Lumina: The Only Camping Lantern You’ll Ever Need

Sources: Indiegogo, Lumina Gear

