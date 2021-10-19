© 2021 New Atlas
Outdoors

Luno front-cab inflatable mattress gives camper vans an extra bed

By C.C. Weiss
October 18, 2021
Luno front-cab inflatable matt...
With a few simple pumps, Luno helps you put to use wasted van space
With a few simple pumps, Luno helps you put to use wasted van space
View 14 Images
Luno packages the front sleep pad with an inflatable base extender to create an extra camper van bed
1/14
Luno packages the front sleep pad with an inflatable base extender to create an extra camper van bed
The base extender is custom-fit for ProMaster and Sprinter van models, creating a platform on which the mattress rests
2/14
The base extender is custom-fit for ProMaster and Sprinter van models, creating a platform on which the mattress rests
Installing the kit requires moving the seats all the way back and down
3/14
Installing the kit requires moving the seats all the way back and down
The steering wheel is a bit of an imposition but probably beats the alternative of sleeping on the floor or semi-upright in a seat
4/14
The steering wheel is a bit of an imposition but probably beats the alternative of sleeping on the floor or semi-upright in a seat
For the right-size camper, it's a lounge chair and a bed
5/14
For the right-size camper, it's a lounge chair and a bed
Many camper vans are built with just one double bed, so Luno offers an extra bed for kids, smaller adults and pets
6/14
Many camper vans are built with just one double bed, so Luno offers an extra bed for kids, smaller adults and pets
The dog will certainly be happy to have his or her own space inside the van
7/14
The dog will certainly be happy to have his or her own space inside the van
With a few simple pumps, Luno helps you put to use wasted van space
8/14
With a few simple pumps, Luno helps you put to use wasted van space
The Luno front mattress kit is available for Ram ProMaster and select Mercedes Sprinter models
9/14
The Luno front mattress kit is available for Ram ProMaster and select Mercedes Sprinter models
The front mattress can fit adults 5' 7" or shorter
10/14
The front mattress can fit adults 5' 7" or shorter
Enjoying a little R&R on the Luno front cab mattress
11/14
Enjoying a little R&R on the Luno front cab mattress
It may be a squeeze for adults, but the cab mattress is plenty roomy for children
12/14
It may be a squeeze for adults, but the cab mattress is plenty roomy for children
The base extender is custom-fit for ProMaster and Sprinter van models, creating a platform on which the mattress rests
13/14
The base extender is custom-fit for ProMaster and Sprinter van models, creating a platform on which the mattress rests
The T-shaped extender fills out the empty space
14/14
The T-shaped extender fills out the empty space
View gallery - 14 images

Luno dropped its vehicle-based Air Mattress 2.0 on the market at the exact right time, giving the travel-starved hordes a simple, affordable way of transforming an average car into a COVID-safe light RV. Now it's back to make an average camper van a bigger, better COVID-safe family camper. Perfect for #vanlife honeymooners turned parents or grandparents creating an unforgettable road tour for their grandchild, Luno's new Front Cab Air Mattress adds an extra sleeping berth to the all-American camper van, turning a two-sleeper into a small family van.

Last month, Luno detailed the exponential growth it's enjoyed the past year. And expanding its customer base will only help it keep that growth going. The average camper van owner doesn't need an inflatable vehicle mattress since they're already wandering Earth in a micro-home on wheels, but an extra sleeping berth? That could definitely come in handy, particularly if it neatly occupies in-vehicle space otherwise un-utilized at camp.

The T-shaped extender fills out the empty space
The T-shaped extender fills out the empty space

More than just a simple mattress that lays across the front seats, Luno's Front Cab Air Mattress is a full kit designed to work with several of the popular full-size vans on the American market. Like Luno's original air mattresses, the kit includes a platform extension, in this case a T-shaped inflatable that fills both footwells and the space between the front seats to create a level, supportive under-mattress platform in conjunction with the seats. This maximizes the sleeping area, allowing the mattress to comfortably fill out the full front cab space.

The front mattress fits an adult up to 5-ft 7-in (1.7 m), but it's probably better left as a kid's bed so as not to be banging one's head and feet against the doors and/or steering wheel. Luno says one child or one pet, but creative RVers with small children and pets might be able to squeeze a pair on there without too much discomfort, angry sibling-v-sibling foot fights or accidental midnight honking. The rugged 300D Oxford nylon fabric is designed to hold up to wear and tear.

It may be a squeeze for adults, but the cab mattress is plenty roomy for children
It may be a squeeze for adults, but the cab mattress is plenty roomy for children

Luno says the Front Cab mattress and extender inflate in under three minutes and pack down in even less time using the included rechargeable battery-powered pump/deflator vacuum. The kit packs into a 22 x 19-in (56 x 48-cm), 13-lb (5.9-kg) package when not in use, stowing away easily inside a large van.

Luno has designed the Front Cab mattress kit to fit Ram/Dodge ProMaster and select Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, and it has also partnered with Winnebago to offer it for the ProMaster-based Travato and Solis camper vans. The kit costs $400.

The dog will certainly be happy to have his or her own space inside the van
The dog will certainly be happy to have his or her own space inside the van

Luno showed its full lineup at last month's Overland Expo West show and will have product at the upcoming SEMA show via a partnership with a vehicle manufacturer.

Source: Luno Life

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

OutdoorsInflatableCampingCampervanOutdoorsVan
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!